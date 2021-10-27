home-office,-shopping-and-social-networks-are-top-baits-for-phishing

The adoption of the home office and the arrival of the shopping season were the main focuses of criminals in the composition of phishing attempts during the second quarter of 2021. Companies in the sector, especially Microsoft and Amazon, appear prominently in a period in which social networks also gained prominence, with criminals targeting credentials theft and account hacking on platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook and LinkedIn.

The survey was done by Check Point Research, provider of cybersecurity solutions, and showed little movement at the top, despite some interesting trends. Working from home and adopting hybrid regimes, even during the resumption, generated a significant drop in the detection rate of scams involving Microsoft, but not enough to take it off the top. The company was responsible for 13% of all brand phishing attempts — in the second quarter of 2021, they were 45%.

The number, of course, does not mean that the number of hits decreases, but that criminals have changed the emphasis. Proof of this is the increase in fraud involving Amazon, with 13% of detected scams and assuming the second position in place of delivery company DHL, which was third with 9%. The arrival of the end-of-year shopping season explains this movement, with the sector expected to show an even greater increase in the current quarter, in which Black Friday and Christmas take place.