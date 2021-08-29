Chris Silverwood latest news: Controlled aggression worked for us in Leeds Test: Silverwood; England coach told that strategy of aggression, which made Team India worried

London

England head coach Chris Silverwood on Sunday said “controlled aggression” played a key role in his team’s big win in the third Test against India. Earlier in the Lord’s Test, his players could not control their emotions. During the second test match, there were verbal exchanges between the players of India and England on several occasions. India won this match on the fifth day.

In Leeds, however, the on-field environment looked somewhat calm. England made a good comeback in this match by winning the match by an innings and 76 runs. Silverwood said, ‘Joe (Root) and I thought about the Lord’s Test, what we can learn and how we can do better. I think what they did (at Headingley) involved controlled aggression.’

Virat Kohli looked angry when asked such a question in the press conference, in response only ‘thank you’ could say, video viral

“The way he bowled the right length, the way he put India’s lower order batsmen under pressure and forced them to take decisions all the time. I believe you can be aggressive in a controlled way and I think he did it well.



Asked if India can be put under pressure like Leeds, Silverwood said, “It’s important to dominate them because we know they are a very good team.” Once they dominate, it is difficult to stop them.



“We put him on the back foot and we kept the pressure on him,” he said. This shows what we can do. Our players executed the strategy well. It shows that once you put the opposing team on the back foot, the pressure builds and we can get over them.

Who is Nishad Kumar: At the age of 8, he lost his hand, became a victim of Corona, yet did not lose courage, Nishad Kumar won silver in Paralympics