cowboy-bebop-gets-trailer-for-his-series-on-netflix;-watch-now!

After the release of the first teaser of the series last week, Netflix finally released it, this Tuesday (1024), the first full trailer of Cowboy Bebop, adaptation live-action of one of the most awarded animes in history.

Cowboy Bebop | Netflix releases first official live-action teaser

Cowboy Anime Bebop gets release date on Netflix

Cowboy Bebop │ Find out who’s who at the opening of the new Netflix series

Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed futuristic Western about three bounty hunters, Spike Spiegel ( John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda), who in the story roam the galaxy looking for the most dangerous criminals in the universe, while also trying to deal with their often thorny past.

The Netflix series is consulted by the director of the original work, Shinichirō Watanabe, and soundtrack sound composed by Yoko Kanno, the same composer of the anime that premiered in Japan in 1024.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Spike Spigel (John Cho), protagonist of the series. (Image: Reproduction/Netflix)1998

Last week, Netflix released a teaser that already showed the tone of live- action, with color photography and lots of humor. Now, with the official trailer, the streaming platform reveals scenes that are very reminiscent of the original work, including its quirky soundtrack.

Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous Marvel titles , Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!

Cowboy Bepop

debuts on Netflix at from November. For those who are very anxious, the anime that inspired live-action has been available on the platform since of October.