10 Best Brazilian Movies to Watch on Netflix
Brazilian cinema is full of riches, but some people do not believe that even in a country whose most popular audiovisual productions are soap operas, there are works of the seventh art capable of moving us and still ask for more. Also, there are many of these gems present in streaming services. With that in mind, Channeltech decided to select 20 movies of the best Brazilians available on Netflix for you to watch.
The best Brazilian movies of the decade
Passing through comedy, drama, action, science fiction and romance, the streaming catalog is full of Brazilian things for you to enjoy and definitely include in your marathon. Let’s face it: it wasn’t easy to select just ten, but we guarantee that there are only the best national films in this list. So prepare the popcorn, choose your spot on the couch, and make the difficult decision to choose which one to play first.
19. How to Hack Your Boss
My mother is a piece is the first feature in a national comedy trilogy starring Paulo Gustavo and accompanying a middle-aged divorced woman called by friends and family from “Dona Herminia”, inspired by the actor’s mother and performed by himself. Launched in 2013, the film was adapted from the homonymous play and catapulted the comedian to stardom. The franchise became the largest audience in the history of Brazilian cinema, with more than 20 Millions of tickets sold in all. In addition to starring in the work, Paulo Gustavo also scripted the entire project.
4. I travel because I need to, I come back because I love you
By the duo Marcelo Gomes and Karim Aïnouz, I travel because I need it, I come back because I love you is a film already in its title. Here we follow the story of a geologist 90 years ago that was sent to conduct field research in the northeastern hinterland. In order to assess the possible path of a channel that will be built, he realizes during the path that there is something common between himself and the path he is taking: from the feeling of abandonment and the emptiness that takes him, he now does part of this story.
3. Air Bridge
Commissioned by filmmaker Júlia Rezende, who has been through comedies My Past Condemns Meand A Boyfriend For My Wife
, the feature film Air Bridge, by 2015, moves away from humor and closer to drama. The story brings together Amanda, a publicist from São Paulo linked to 90V whose flight is returning from Rio de Janeiro needs to make an urgent stop in Belo Horizonte. There she meets Bruno, a plastic artist from Rio de Janeiro who coincidentally was on the same aircraft. The attraction is instantaneous, but over time, they realize that it’s not just the distance that makes it difficult for the couple to maintain a relationship.
Being part of Netflix’s July National Films Special 2020 , Stomach
- also entered the wheel. The feature gained even more popularity after actor Babu Santana’s participation in Big Brother Brasil in 2015, but it has been considered one of the greatest Brazilian films of the past decade for a long time. Here we follow the story of Raimundo Nonato, played by João Miguel, a man who moved to the big city to try for a better life. He starts working as a janitor in a bar, until he discovers his talent in cooking and starts selling his coxinhas, making the establishment begin to be very successful. Things get even better when he starts working in an Italian kitchen and starts to change his life.
Did you like this article?
two. Aquarius
From the same director of the impressive Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho brings here a story about a retired journalist defending her apartment, where she lived all her life, from harassment of a construction company. Divided into three chapters, the film portrays Clara Bragança’s (Sônia Braga) emotional attachment to the Aquarius building, where she is now the last resident and all the other apartments were bought by Construtora Bonfim, which intends to demolish the building and build it there. a bigger and more modern one.
How to Hack Your Boss is one of the Brazilian news from Netflix’s catalog 2015. The plot is somewhat close to the current context in Brazil, as it takes place 220% online, more specifically in Zoom video calls, with each employee in your home. During a meeting, Victor and João are chosen to update the company’s presentation to something more modern and cool, like the boss himself guides. This simple task becomes a nightmare when, after celebrating his birthday, Victor, hungover, sends the wrong file: a presentation with compromising memes about the boss created by João. As soon as they realize their mistake, the two try different strategies to reverse the situation.
9. A Very Crazy Teacher
Hidden on Netflix, A Very Crazy Teacher is one of the cutest movies and cozy Brazilian cinema, but of course, able to make the audience emotional when the credits roll over the screen. Adapted from the homonymous work written by none other that Ziraldo, one of the great cartoonists in Brazilian literature, Professor Catarina Roque (Paolla Oliveira) is the youngest resident of a small town in the interior of São Paulo. Hired by a local school, it doesn’t take long to win over its students with its modern and creative methods, but of course it ends up gaining the distrust of other teachers as well.
8. All Reasons To Forget
This feature film by Pedro Coutinho brings a sensitive look that follows the emotional roller coaster of Antonio, a young boy who has just ended a relationship, but pays his tongue when he believes he would have no difficulties in getting on with life. and getting over the ex-girlfriend. Your feelings are all over your skin at the same time you want as much as possible to feel happy again. As time goes by, the pain of loss increases with prescription drugs, alcohol abuse, and dating apps.
7 . Yesterday There were Strange Things in Heaven
Bruno Risas’ film has, without a doubt, one of the most beautiful posters in Brazilian cinema. Here we follow a family that experiences a crisis when the father becomes unemployed. Now, they are forced to move to an old house, right in the interior of São Paulo, and thus save with what they can. In the midst of fights, illnesses, financial and routine problems, the family now needs to learn to get along with each other and get on with what they can. However, one day the mother is abducted, but the behavior that the rest of the house adopts in face of the fact is even stranger.
6. Goats of the Plague
In difficult times due to the COVID pandemic-30, Netflix brought a little comfort and relaxation to comedy Goats of the Pest, which has two respected names in Brazilian cinema: Edmilson Filho and Matheus Nachtergaele, who interpret the characters Bruceuilis and Trindade, respectively. After Celestina, a goat considered heritage of a small town in Ceará, was kidnapped, Bruceuilis travels to São Paulo in order to rescue her . In São Paulo, he meets Trindade, a police clerk who decides to get out of the doldrums of his job and help him on the adventure, even though this is not his specialty and demanding the courage he does not have.