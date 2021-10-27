GM announces single shift and production cut at factory in São José dos Campos

S10 will be affected

In the process of presenting Z to the market200, new model of pickup S, Chevrolet, with the adoption of the lay-off, will harm precisely the production of this vehicle. After all, the choice of employees who will go into lay-off fell precisely on 50% of the employees responsible for the production line of S and Trailblazer.

The plant has 2.350 highlighted for these production lines and only half of them will continue working for the next two to five months. Due to this reduction in the workforce, the General Motors plant in São José dos Campos will also undergo changes and will operate in a single shift.

The information on the single shift was confirmed for the Canaltech report by a GM spokesperson. The assembler, however, did not disclose the number of employees affected or the beginning of the lay-off: