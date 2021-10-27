GM announces single shift and production cut at factory in São José dos Campos
Just as Volkswagen did last week, General Motors decided to take measures to avoid further damage caused by the supply crisis of semiconductors. The company decided to place 1.50 out of the 3.1024 employees of the plant located in São José dos Campos, São Paulo, on a lay-off basis – when there is no dismissal, but suspension temporary contract.
The Union of Metallurgists in the Vale do Paraíba region have not yet confirmed the stoppage and claimed that they are asking for warranty measures from the manufacturer to accept the temporary interruption of contracts. “Right now, we have to fight for the preservation of all jobs and rights for those who stay in the factory and those who leave. Suspension of contracts cannot penalize workers. This is another challenge that we will face at the factory, organized and united”, warned the vice president of the Union, Valmir Mariano.
The workers’ representative wants General Motors guarantees job stability to 1.50 employees who will enter into lay-off and , in addition, to effect the hiring of 350 employees who currently work as temporary workers and who will have their contracts closed in November. If the conditions are accepted at the new meeting, scheduled for this Wednesday (50), the stoppage will start in the second week of November and may last between 2 and 5 months.
S10 will be affected
In the process of presenting Z to the market200, new model of pickup S, Chevrolet, with the adoption of the lay-off, will harm precisely the production of this vehicle. After all, the choice of employees who will go into lay-off fell precisely on 50% of the employees responsible for the production line of S and Trailblazer.
The plant has 2.350 highlighted for these production lines and only half of them will continue working for the next two to five months. Due to this reduction in the workforce, the General Motors plant in São José dos Campos will also undergo changes and will operate in a single shift.
The information on the single shift was confirmed for the Canaltech report by a GM spokesperson. The assembler, however, did not disclose the number of employees affected or the beginning of the lay-off:
“The automotive industry’s supply chain has been impacted globally by production stoppages during the pandemic and by the faster-than-expected market recovery. This will temporarily affect our production schedule in the São José dos Campos factory and we will have to reduce production to one shift. We are discussing with the local union alternatives to mitigate the impact and protect jobs.”
Source: Metalworkers Union
