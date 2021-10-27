best-mobile-alarm-apps

Do you fight the alarm clock every morning? Traditional clock apps do the job well, but it’s possible to add more elements to wake-up time. With specific apps, the alarm clock can come with additional activities to start a new day.

How to set alarms on your cell phone

How to make the Android alarm read news

How to use Spotify songs as a cell phone alarm

These features include challenges to stop the alarm ringing, play news or other important information, and play it only during lighter phases of your sleep. Want to change the way you wake up every day? Check out a list of the best alarm apps for Android and iOS!

1. Alarmy Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free with in-app purchase option Alarmy has the proposal to wake you up with daily missions. In addition to disabling the alarm clock at the set time, the app also inserts different short challenges that need to be completed for the sound to stop playing. With the missions accomplished, it is possible to wake up and still access a news board provided by the platform. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

App includes quests daily to turn off the alarm (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The missions are varied and, in some cases, can be very challenging. Options in the free version include shaking your phone, playing a memory game, taking a photo, reading a QR Code or solving math problems. It is also possible to add more than one mission to each alarm, and the app has its own library of ringtones.

The premium version of Alarmy includes additional challenges such as performing squats, typing a text or walk around the house. The subscription is offered for R$99,90 per year, with a free trial period for seven days.

two. I Can’t Wake Up! Alarm Clock Compatibility: Android Price: free with in-app purchases

OI Can’t Wake Up! Alarm Clock is another option to wake up and perform challenges on your mobile. Although it is only available in English, the app is an alternative with different games and has additional features to manage your alarm clock.

Challenge list has game to associate capitals of countries (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Available activities include memory game, guessing game, solving math equation, rewriting text, putting blocks in order, scanning a QR code, repeat a click pattern or shake your phone. The app also has features to turn off the alarm when you wake up early and an extra alarm to check if you woke up minutes later.

The app interface can be customized with different themes for the apps. light and dark modes. To remove ads from the app, it is necessary to make a one-time payment of R$,97.

3. Clock Compatibility: Android

Price: free

The Google Clock app, installed natively on many Android interfaces, brings together a number of different functions for your alarm clock. You can connect with different streaming services to use music on the alarm, set your bedtime and even use the integration with Google Assistant to start the day with new information.

The Google application stands out for its additional functions (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The app has integration with Calm, Spotify and YouTube Music to use music from the respective catalogs as the alarm tone. Furthermore, there is the possibility of associating a Google Assistant routine with your alarm clock. The functions include playing music or news, information about events or commute time, sending or reading messages, and automatic adjustments to your device’s settings.

Another cool feature from the Clock app is the way to set the bedtime. Choose a time to wake up and a time to start sleeping. With these options, the app will silence your device’s notifications, in addition to allowing you to play relaxing songs in between.

4. Shake-It Alarm Clock Compatibility: Android Price: free

Shake-It is a fun way to wake up daily on Android. The alarm can be configured with its own library of platform sounds and there is the possibility of performing different challenges during to silence the alarm clock with the help of the app’s animal mascots.

The app’s interface is a positive point (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Features are varied. You can disable it with a simple touch of the screen, shake the device, tap the screen several times and even yell with your alarm. In each case, there is a bar that needs to be filled with each move, providing a common gaming experience.

In addition to the alarm challenges, the Shake-It Alarm Clock includes options to access the prediction of the weather in your city and chat with the community in a chat. The app is free.

5. Sleep Cycle: Sleep Recorder Compatibility: Android, iOS