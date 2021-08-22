Nearly 600 Muslims at a mosque in Moscow, Russia, were detained

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 22, 2021
11

According to the Russian TASS news agency, lawyer Lidiya Anosova stated that the congregation was detained by the police in the mosque in Kotelniki in the Moscow region.

“According to my knowledge, around 600 people were detained. These people were detained at the mosque in Kotelniki,” Anosova said. used the phrases.

Noting that the detainees were taken to Lyubertsy Police Station by police vehicles, Anosova said, “The identities of these people are being checked. There is no charge yet.” he said.

Anosova stated that the police treated the detainees correctly and legally and that their clients were allowed to be given water.

The Press Service of the Moscow Region Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia announced that they checked the information about the detention.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 22, 2021
11
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of 4 apps to improve the quality of your photos and videos

4 apps to improve the quality of your photos and videos

August 22, 2021
Photo of Taliban statement from German Chancellor Merkel: We must try to negotiate

Taliban statement from German Chancellor Merkel: We must try to negotiate

August 22, 2021
Photo of afghanistan cricket board: fazli appointed as acting chairman of acb: Taliban in action

afghanistan cricket board: fazli appointed as acting chairman of acb: Taliban in action

August 22, 2021
Photo of Health Spin: what a seizure does to the brain; is it flu or Delta variant?

Health Spin: what a seizure does to the brain; is it flu or Delta variant?

August 22, 2021
Back to top button