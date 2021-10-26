Round 6 | Actress Shares Videos With Scene Tests During Shooting

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Round 6

Despite the unexpected success, there has yet to be any confirmation of a second season. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has already revealed in interviews that the production was quite complicated to make, taking more than years to get off the paper.

You can now marathon all nine episodes of Round 6 on Netflix.

Source: ScreenRant