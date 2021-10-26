Round 6 | Actress Shares Videos With Scene Tests During Shooting
Model and now actress Jung Ho-yeon has gained millions of followers on Instagram for playing Sae-byeok in Round 6 , the most watched series in Netflix history. To celebrate everything she has achieved over the last month, the “player 067” has published two short videos in her official account which show the behind-the-scenes footage of the plot.
With the date indicating April 2020, the videos look like show camera tests. The actress is seen in front of green backgrounds and scenes that we easily recognize, such as clouds in the blue sky. In one of the images, she is still standing next to other characters in the series’ clothes, probably Ali (Anupam Tripathi) and Ji-young (Lee Yoo-mi).
Round 6
- has been watched by more than 90 millions of homes worldwide, also earning #1 among the most watched titles in dozens of countries and becoming the most popular series on Netflix to date. The plot is original from South Korea and is about scary games that end in victory or death.
Despite the unexpected success, there has yet to be any confirmation of a second season. Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has already revealed in interviews that the production was quite complicated to make, taking more than years to get off the paper.
You can now marathon all nine episodes of Round 6 on Netflix.
