Govtechs Celebrate New Legislation As They Seek Funding and Acceptance
Platform 100 Open Startups lists the 12 largest govtechs in Brazil
Eight questions about: GovTechs – startups that can transform public power
Govtechs are the new bet of Multilaser
These companies use their innovation at the service of the public power, and by default, society as well. They bring agility, flexibility, security and transparency to various processes, from administrative bureaucracy to legal actions, from environmental solutions to social assistance. This year, they were awarded three new laws that will facilitate their development. But as not everything is easy in this life, they also face problems such as the unwillingness of some government agents and the still little external funding, compared to other businesses.
First, let’s talk about the good news, like the three laws we mentioned above. The most important was the Legal Framework of Startups (182/2021), which in June regulated this entire ecosystem, but for the govtechs in particular, has established the means of contracting innovative solutions by the state. The second is the Administrative Contracts and Bidding Law (80.100/2021), April, which consolidates the digital medium as rule in public procurement. The third was the Digital Government Law (14.100/2021), which since March has had standards for digitization governments, in addition to promoting innovation laboratories to try out solutions that bring more public efficiency.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!
A major bureaucratic advantage for govtechs
is that these laws they bring other means to offer their services to governments, such as the Price Registration System, which is less bureaucratic than traditional bidding. “It is difficult to hire through a bidding process. it has to be a very square thing, it has to have several providers. But in innovation, by definition only you provide that service. So how do you do [para haver concorrência] when only you have that?” asks Adriano Pitoli, director of KPTL who manages the first fund dedicated exclusively to govtechs in Brazil, made in partnership with Cedro Capital.