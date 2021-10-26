Govtechs Celebrate New Legislation As They Seek Funding and Acceptance

Imagine scenario 1: you have a stationery store and the city opens a bid to buy office supplies. It’s a chance to earn good money, as the purchase will be in the thousands of products. But you didn’t hear about this because you don’t keep track of the official journal, and you let the chance pass. Now scenario 2: all the same as before, but here a startup created a website that alerts supplier companies about bids so that they can compete in time. Cool, right? Because that’s what a govtech does, in a very short way.

These companies use their innovation at the service of the public power, and by default, society as well. They bring agility, flexibility, security and transparency to various processes, from administrative bureaucracy to legal actions, from environmental solutions to social assistance. This year, they were awarded three new laws that will facilitate their development. But as not everything is easy in this life, they also face problems such as the unwillingness of some government agents and the still little external funding, compared to other businesses.

First, let’s talk about the good news, like the three laws we mentioned above. The most important was the Legal Framework of Startups (182/2021), which in June regulated this entire ecosystem, but for the govtechs in particular, has established the means of contracting innovative solutions by the state. The second is the Administrative Contracts and Bidding Law (80.100/2021), April, which consolidates the digital medium as rule in public procurement. The third was the Digital Government Law (14.100/2021), which since March has had standards for digitization governments, in addition to promoting innovation laboratories to try out solutions that bring more public efficiency.

A major bureaucratic advantage for govtechs

is that these laws they bring other means to offer their services to governments, such as the Price Registration System, which is less bureaucratic than traditional bidding. “It is difficult to hire through a bidding process. it has to be a very square thing, it has to have several providers. But in innovation, by definition only you provide that service. So how do you do [para haver concorrência] when only you have that?” asks Adriano Pitoli, director of KPTL who manages the first fund dedicated exclusively to govtechs in Brazil, made in partnership with Cedro Capital.

Image: Reproduction/Scott Graham/Unsplash

Market still small, but promising

The BrazilLab, main hub of govtechs

of Brazil, identified in a recent study 1.500 Brazilian startups in activity capable of selling their products and services to governments — businesses in education (edtechs) and health (healthtechs) are examples of this. of the Brazilian Startup Association s (ABStartups). Of these, 80 already sell for the government on a recurring basis. It’s a very small number, since there are in the country today 14 a thousand startups of all kinds.

On the other hand, it shows that there is a lot of opportunity for those who do not yet work with the state sector, especially for the rest of the 1.405 companies with this potential. And currently Brazil, despite recent reductions in funding for science and technology in recent years, is curiously more open to technology from govtechs. A survey by the Latin American Development Bank (CAF) with Oxford Insights placed Brazil in fourth place among the best positioned countries for this type of ecosystem in Ibero-America (Latin America, Portugal and Spain).

As usual in Brazilian startups, the sector of govtechs is dominated by the SaaS (software as a service) trend, that is, companies offer digital platforms to other companies in a subscription system. Examples of this are Gesuas, which manages assistance to families in social vulnerability; Sipremo, which has a forecasting and detailing solution for possible natural disasters and their repercussions; and Gove, an intelligence startup focused on municipal finance. The latter received an investment of seed

R$ 8 million from the Astella fund at the end of 2021.

Another govtech benefited by Astella was Aprova Digital, which also received R$ 4 million in rounds

seed

. The company’s software facilitates the input and output of documentation in processes such as licensing of works and starting a business. Another case similar is the Public Procurement Portal, which received R$ 2.5 million from Cedro in . It is a marketplace for suppliers of materials and services to participate in electronic auctions, already present in more than 2.000 counties, almost 12% of the national total. Both are in a good moment and fit well in the vein of digitized public efficiency promoted by the new laws of the sector.

One thing little comment is that a govtech does not always work exclusively with governments. It is possible, yes, that they provide services to other companies. This is the case of GreenPlat, which reduces the time and increases the efficiency of waste treatment by about 40% with the digital issuance of reports and licenses via the network blockchain. It currently has two services: PlataformaVerde, which serves the private sector with clients such as iFood, Renault and AmBev; eae CTR-e, for public entities. The Public Procurement Portal, on the other hand, uses an interesting model freemium, where city halls do not pay anything, but the companies that use it the most advanced features of the platform. “The entire operation is paid for by a subscription from the supplier who participates in the bidding process. But only the bidding notice is free”, explains the CEO, Leonardo Ladeira.

Image : Will Shutter/House of Representatives

From lack of money to corruption

According to Guilherme Dominguez, CEO of BrazilLab, the Brazilian market of govtechs

still suffers from two major problems: the lack of external funding and the poor digital literacy of most of the public service. In the first case, we still see few weight contributions; for comparison purposes, Rappi received a contribution of US$ 500 million (BRL 2.7 billion) in July, almost 350 times the amount of R$ 8 million received by Gove last year. It is no coincidence that many govtechs in the country are still in their initial stages (seed).

    The second problem, the resistance of the government, has a series of origins. “There are many people who are resistant to hiring technology for fear of losing their job or that it reveals some corruption scheme, because the processes are more transparent,” says Dominguez, who still highlights political winds as risk factors. “Every two years there are elections in Brazil. And there are always commission positions, and [nesta troca de pessoal] projects that have advanced end up going backwards. But we are investing in training the servers. This offer [para govtechs] is growing and I have seen a lot of interest from the public authorities”.

    Gabriel Sávio, CEO of Sipremo, was an example for both cases. His startup has not yet received large contributions and has faced difficulties in closing contracts with Brazilian governments, partly because of the covid pandemic, partly because of lack of interest from managers. Today, the company is focusing more on providing its service to companies that can use disaster prediction to avoid losses and business problems, in addition to seeking clients abroad, such as Miami County (USA). “We were going to close with municipalities here, but for them, the law for the acquisition of technology is also the same for buying bread flour. But this renewed legislation has made us look at governments with better eyes,” summarizes Sávio .

    Igor Guadalupe, executive director of Gesuas, agrees. “As much as we have new laws today, we know that it takes time to catch on. The tendency is for public management to put innovative technologies on the same cake with common and standardized solutions. This leaves a climate of mistrust that harms not only management public, which takes time to access technologies that could boost it, as it makes life difficult for govtechs

    to establish themselves as a business. We are also going through a change in the perception of investors. Although the government is the biggest buyer in Brazil, there is still a feeling that for you to sell to the government, you have to have done something wrong. But this is changing.”

    Because of this, the govtechs still have a long battle on the horizon to change the culture of everyone involved in their ecosystem: governments, investors and even the general population. But make no mistake: like any startup, they also dream of exit, that is, that moment when it is bought by a bigger company or it gets so big that it can sell shares on the stock exchange. The difference is that they were forged into a broader social function. “We think like a startup, but we don’t plan our future. We are a company that has a very big purpose, which is our software. If we don’t come as a private technology entity to help the Brazilian government solve its demands, it won’t achieve at the same speed when doing it alone”, defines Chicko Sousa, founder of GreenPlat.

    Despite the problems of recent years, the optimism generated by the new legislation is great. “The ecosystem has shown several startups with robust results. At the same time, the legal environment is improving, creating a virtuous cycle of valorization of govtechs by governments,” says Rodolfo Fiori, co-founder of Gove. “The B2G market [de empresa para governo] is still at an early stage, evolving and will expand a lot. We are just experiencing the beginning of a collective effort between startups and governments, but it is necessary to involve others stakeholders

    [interessados] in this transformation, such as institutions, universities, companies and investors”, completes the CEO of Aprova Digital, Marco Zanatta.

