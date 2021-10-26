govtechs-celebrate-new-legislation-as-they-seek-funding-and-acceptance

Market still small, but promising

The BrazilLab, main hub of govtechs

of Brazil, identified in a recent study 1.500 Brazilian startups in activity capable of selling their products and services to governments — businesses in education (

edtechs) and health (healthtechs) are examples of this. of the Brazilian Startup Association s (ABStartups). Of these, 80 already sell for the government on a recurring basis. It’s a very small number, since there are in the country today 14 a thousand startups of all kinds.

On the other hand, it shows that there is a lot of opportunity for those who do not yet work with the state sector, especially for the rest of the 1.405 companies with this potential. And currently Brazil, despite recent reductions in funding for science and technology in recent years, is curiously more open to technology from govtechs. A survey by the Latin American Development Bank (CAF) with Oxford Insights placed Brazil in fourth place among the best positioned countries for this type of ecosystem in Ibero-America (Latin America, Portugal and Spain).

As usual in Brazilian startups, the sector of govtechs is dominated by the SaaS (software as a service) trend, that is, companies offer digital platforms to other companies in a subscription system. Examples of this are Gesuas, which manages assistance to families in social vulnerability; Sipremo, which has a forecasting and detailing solution for possible natural disasters and their repercussions; and Gove, an intelligence startup focused on municipal finance. The latter received an investment of seed

R$ 8 million from the Astella fund at the end of 2021.

Another govtech benefited by Astella was Aprova Digital, which also received R$ 4 million in rounds

seed

. The company’s software facilitates the input and output of documentation in processes such as licensing of works and starting a business. Another case similar is the Public Procurement Portal, which received R$ 2.5 million from Cedro in . It is a marketplace for suppliers of materials and services to participate in electronic auctions, already present in more than 2.000 counties, almost 12% of the national total. Both are in a good moment and fit well in the vein of digitized public efficiency promoted by the new laws of the sector.

One thing little comment is that a govtech does not always work exclusively with governments. It is possible, yes, that they provide services to other companies. This is the case of GreenPlat, which reduces the time and increases the efficiency of waste treatment by about 40% with the digital issuance of reports and licenses via the network blockchain. It currently has two services: PlataformaVerde, which serves the private sector with clients such as iFood, Renault and AmBev; eae CTR-e, for public entities. The Public Procurement Portal, on the other hand, uses an interesting model freemium, where city halls do not pay anything, but the companies that use it the most advanced features of the platform. “The entire operation is paid for by a subscription from the supplier who participates in the bidding process. But only the bidding notice is free”, explains the CEO, Leonardo Ladeira.

Image : Will Shutter/House of Representatives

From lack of money to corruption

According to Guilherme Dominguez, CEO of BrazilLab, the Brazilian market of govtechs

still suffers from two major problems: the lack of external funding and the poor digital literacy of most of the public service. In the first case, we still see few weight contributions; for comparison purposes, Rappi received a contribution of US$ 500 million (BRL 2.7 billion) in July, almost 350 times the amount of R$ 8 million received by Gove last year. It is no coincidence that many govtechs in the country are still in their initial stages (seed).