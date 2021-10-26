we-ranked-the-best-batman-games

Batman: Arkham City has completed 10 years recently, in of October. To commemorate the anniversary of this iconic DC Comics hero game, Canaltech selected the best Batman games.

Despite having some games in past generations, the Batman adaptations that really deserve to be highlighted are those of the Arkham franchise. Combining an innovative combat with its counterattack system and not leaving aside the detective part of the Batman, Rocksteady games are the synthesis of what makes the Gotham vigilante one of the greatest heroes of DC Comics.

5. Batman: The Telltale Series and Batman: The Enemy Within