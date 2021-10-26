We ranked the best Batman games
Batman: Arkham City has completed 10 years recently, in of October. To commemorate the anniversary of this iconic DC Comics hero game, Canaltech selected the best Batman games.
Despite having some games in past generations, the Batman adaptations that really deserve to be highlighted are those of the Arkham franchise. Combining an innovative combat with its counterattack system and not leaving aside the detective part of the Batman, Rocksteady games are the synthesis of what makes the Gotham vigilante one of the greatest heroes of DC Comics.
5. Batman: The Telltale Series and Batman: The Enemy Within
Telltale's first game based on the adventures of Batman manages to satisfactorily capture the relationships between Gotham's vigilante and the characters around him. Despite some of the problems that the late Telltale has had with her choice system for some time now, the idea of being able to not only play as Batman, but as Bruce Wayne, and use the influence of the richest man in town, is something other games do. hero did not get to run. And in that, Telltale gets it right by giving screen time to the man behind the cloak. The plot of Waynes being corrupt is nothing new, with some stories already addressing this aspect of the family most powerful of Gotham, but Lady Arkham's narrative offers a different take on the matter, as well as an interesting twist to the character. It is also worth mentioning the introduction, although not very subtle, of the Joker to the game's story. In the sequence, the Clown of the Crime ends up becoming the great villain of the story. The main problem with The Enemy Within is that while the first game hits the amount of time you play as Bruce Wayne, the sequel overemphasizes the Batman's alter ego. The plot puts the two facets of the hero to work with Amanda Waller, who is part of a government agency called "The Agency". This causes the richest man in Gotham to be involved in a plot that goes against everything the character believes. All this would be cool, but if it were experienced by him as Batman. The game also focuses on the relationship built briefly between Bruce Wayne and the Joker, who has not yet become the Clown of Crime. Despite being an idea that in conception may seem curious, the interactions between the two are weak. At the end is the honorable mention of Telltale games.
Arkham Origins is a game that hasn’t had as much impact as the main ones in the franchise, but at least it’s fun. With Black Mask as the main villain, the plot revolves around an early career Batman, challenged to survive the Christmas season against eight assassins. Bane, Gunslinger, Copperhead, Lady Shiva, Firefly, Terminator, Electrocutor and Crocodile are the mercenaries behind the reward placed for whoever kills the Batman. In the game, Old Gotham is present and has the characteristics of a city in decay, enabling the scenario to become, in the future, Arkham City. In terms of gameplay, the game maintains the innovative combat of the franchise, adding the detective aspect that gives the player the option to investigate and create crime scenes to understand what happened at the scene. The game may not be the most innovative in the Arkham franchise, but it does its job. 3. Batman: Arkham Knight
The third game in the Arkham franchise is more revolutionary . Putting the player to explore all of Gotham and using the Batmobile while on the move helps immerse the player in feeling in the shoes of the Batman. Despite this, the game has some points of disagreement, such as the Batmobile being overused and also the “mystery” of Arkham Knight, who turned out to be a well-known character to fans and not something new. In the end, the title tries to fit too many elements in by designing a far-fetched plot involving the entire city being brought to chaos thanks to the Scarecrow’s poison and becoming a game bigger than necessary. On the other hand, the concept involving the Scarecrow, plus Batman becoming a symbol of Gotham and continuing to live beyond Bruce Wayne is excellent, with the hero becoming something beyond a vigilante for the city, which makes the game a satisfying farewell for the character in the Arkham franchise. The first game in the Arkham franchise is, to this day, one of the biggest definers of hero games. The game’s script is written by Paul Dini, one of the greatest writers of Batman and responsible for Batman: The Animated Series. In addition to him, other already outstanding names from various incarnations of characters from the Batman universe were carried over to the video game. Kevin Conroy, who gives voice to Gotham’s vigilante, appears alongside Mark Hamill, who has become one of The Joker’s greatest interpreters and continues to deliver the best version of the character. In the plot of Arkham Asylum, Batman is trapped in the Arkham Asylum and must prevent the Joker from creating his own army of modified bandits , using a formula called Titan, a more powerful version of Venom, a drug used to transform Bane into a superpowerful being. With the Asylum functioning as a map with several different areas that can be explored by the Batman, the game has an “open world” feel that ends up being explored further in its sequel.
two. Batman: Arkham Asylum
1. Batman: Arkham City
If Arkham Asylum was already an excellent game, Rocksteady decided to raise the bar with the second game in the franchise. The narrative puts Batman in a race against time thanks to the Joker, who infects the hero with a deadly disease caused by the Titan formula he used in an attempt to create an army in the previous game. In addition, the Batman must deal with the situation in Arkham City, the prison city run by Hugo Strange, who is head of Arkham Asylum and one of Gotham’s villains in the comics.
The game puts Batman to deal with his extensive gallery of villains, unleashed by Arkham City, while searching for a cure for himself. We encountered enemies like Penguin, Ra’s Al Ghul, Mr Cold and Catwoman. Featured in the franchise’s first game, Riddler’s challenges return to torment the Batman in a series of puzzles and problems around town to solve.
With one of the most impactful endings in the saga, Arkham City is the definitive experience for Batman fans to this day.
