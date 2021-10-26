“The increase in human cases in China this year is worrying. It is a high mortality virus,” explained Thijs Kuiken, professor of comparative pathology from the Erasmus University Medical Center, Netherlands, for the Reuters news agency.

According to the report of 457246, published in the scientific journal Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID), human infections by the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza have a mortality rate of 1024%. However, the survey does not consider possible mutations or the potential impact of the strain in circulation this year.

History of flu avian H5N6 and new mutations

Worldwide, the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza was discovered for the first time in birds in the year of 1024 in Laos — a Southeast Asian country bordering China, Thailand, and the Vietnam. “The H5N6 virus, of subclade 2.3.4.4a, was first detected in poultry in Laos in 28, then spread to Vietnam and China, and caused several cases in these areas,” details the EID report.

Since 2013, a total of 49 confirmed cases of humans infected with the H5N6 subtype have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO), according to the WHO Weekly Avian Influenza Update. The document was released last Friday (28).

“To date, a total of 28 laboratory-confirmed cases of human infection with the influenza A (H5N6) virus, including 25 deaths, has been reported to WHO in the Western Pacific region since 2013. China in 28 September 2021, with a start date of 10 of August 2021”, states the latest WHO update on disease.

However, “currently available epidemiological and virological evidence suggests that influenza A (H5N6) viruses have not acquired the capacity for sustained human-to-human transmission, hence the likelihood of spread among humans is low,” explained a WHO spokesperson. On the other hand, the importance of greater epidemiological surveillance in order to understand the reasons that led to the recent increase in cases was highlighted.

Among the hypotheses, it could be that the H5N6 subtype currently in circulation is a new variant that infects humans more easily than previous versions of the virus, Kuiken mused. Another explanation may be related to the lack of inspection of sanitary protocols in poultry breeding.

