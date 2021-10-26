What is different about the hardware of a 5G cell phone?
When it comes to the connectivity of the future, it’s impossible not to think about 5G. With higher speeds, greater reliability and lower latency, it is certain that the new technology provides a revolution in the way people deal not only with smartphones, but also with every type of product that can be connected to the internet.
- Anatel makes a publicity campaign to inform about the 5G technology
- TIM tests 5G on Motorola devices in Brazil with speeds of up to 1.1 Gbps
- Turbocharged metamaterial promises to double the capacity of Wi-Fi networks
Not all current smartphones are sold with the 5G natively, but it has been becoming popular at an increasingly high rate and is already appearing in several models considered intermediate. But after all, what is different about these cell phones compared to those limited to 4G?
No need to rush to buy a smartphone with 5G technology, nor spend more money than necessary. After all, the technology will not replace 4G (or other previous standards) immediately, but the change will happen more gradually — just see how the transition from 3G to 4G occurred, for example.
However, 5G will represent the biggest leap ever seen between different generations of mobile connectivity technology. Among the benefits anticipated from its popularization are a tenfold or more increase in data transfer speed, extremely low latency, greater reliability, greater network capacity, and more uniform use between different devices, and in more remote locations.
In addition, the availability of 5G could cause a great devaluation of devices that do not show compatibility with the technology in the coming years — a similar process happened in the past, with devices that did not support 4G connections. Therefore, even if it is not mandatory, it is recommended to have a 5G cell phone, especially after the technology is popularized in Brazil.
Source: PhoneArena, RF Page, Corning
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.