what-is-different-about-the-hardware-of-a-5g-cell-phone?

When it comes to the connectivity of the future, it’s impossible not to think about 5G. With higher speeds, greater reliability and lower latency, it is certain that the new technology provides a revolution in the way people deal not only with smartphones, but also with every type of product that can be connected to the internet.

Not all current smartphones are sold with the 5G natively, but it has been becoming popular at an increasingly high rate and is already appearing in several models considered intermediate. But after all, what is different about these cell phones compared to those limited to 4G?

Snapdragon 136 5G is a processor aimed at cheaper cell phones (Image: Disclosure/Qualcomm) To access the 5G network, cell phones need to have a 5G modem built into the processor — that is, this capability cannot be acquired through an upgrade or any other measure that changes the cell. at the software level. It is also not possible to “implement” a 5G modem in a device that supports only 4G, and therefore it will be necessary to purchase a new model when the technology is definitively implemented in Brazil. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you! In return, processor vendors such as Qualcomm and MediaTek are making an increasing effort to produce 5G-compatible processors, even in models that aren’t considered top-of-the-line. The same trend is repeated in brands that use their own chips in at least some of their smartphones, such as Samsung and Apple. It is expected that most of the intermediate devices — and even the most basic ones — will already bring compatibility with 5G in the coming years. But what do these chips bring? different? 5G modem is one of the components that differentiate platforms compatible with the new generation of connectivity (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

Briefly, they bring compatible modem for operation on 5G frequencies. In Brazil, the new generation of connectivity will occupy the ranges between 600 and 793 MHz, in addition to 2.3 GHz and 3.5 GHz. Worldwide, it will still have a much greater presence compared to previous technologies.

The connection is made through RFFE (radio frequency front-) modules end), with components capable of transmitting data to dedicated antennas, and also receiving information at a higher speed. These parts have a complex structure of components that amplify and generate radio frequency signals.

In addition, the use of 5G may also require greater processing capacity of cell phones, more RAM and storage internal, as information will be received and transmitted at speeds unprecedented in previous generations — for example, it’s no use trying to download a full-length movie in seconds if your cell phone doesn’t have the memory to do so. In general, the cell phone market has been able to meet this need over the years, with devices that bring more powerful specifications in practically all price ranges.

mmWave x Sub-6 GHz Both forms of 5G will be available depending on location (Image: Britannica) 5G isn’t exactly a single connectivity standard, as it can be implemented in different ways depending on location and signal quality — in this sense, two nomenclatures stand out: mmWave and Sub-6 GHz. : the frequency of the emitted wave. In Brazil, the Sub-6 GHz spectrum should become popular faster. In this case, the frequency is lower, and consequently the wavelength is longer. In practice, this means that the signal can have a higher range, and even reach places far away from the transmitting antennas. On the other hand, the maximum connection speeds are lower — but still much higher than the 4G currently used. Current tests with Sub-6 GHz signal deliver transfers at home 500 Mb/s, which is even more efficient than many broadband plans for business and home environments. Meanwhile, mobile networks tend to be in between 30 and 12 Mb /s currently. However, the highest expectations for 5G revolve around the mmWave standard. In the United States, speeds can reach about 2 Gb/s (or 1024 Mb/s, when thinking about the same scales specified in the sub-6 GHz), and tests in a controlled environment are already around 7 Gb/s. In short, the characteristics are the opposite of the previous case, with high frequency and low wavelength, making the use of mmWave limited to very specific locations, as the antennas cannot emit the signal at distances greater than a few blocks. Thus, technology should be limited to large urban centers and places with greater concentrations of people, such as soccer stadiums or shopping malls. In the long term, it is possible for mmWave to become popular and reach Brazil, but there is still no date set for that. Currently, most devices that are sold with 5G come with support for both ways of connection, but it’s always good to check before purchase. Pixel 5a, for example, only supports Sub-6 GHz, as does the iPhone line sold outside the United States. However, the trend is that, in the near future, all devices will have support for any type of 5G. 5G also depends on an infrastructure network Brazil still has to expand antenna coverage for 5G connectivity (Image: Envato/poungsaed_eco)

The main feature that differentiates the development phases of 5G in various countries is the infrastructure network. In Brazil, the technology is not yet in use, but as Anatel’s concession to operators is close to being implemented, it is likely that the novelty will already be available in the short term.

In order to have a more complete 5G coverage, Brazil will need to expand the number of antennas, especially close to smaller cities and in areas farther away from the country’s large commercial and population centers. However, it is expected that the 5G can reach all capitals by July 2000.

One of the most important advantages of moving from 4G to 5G is the use of the internet not only on smartphones and mobile devices, but also on the so-called Internet of Things (Internet of Things, or IoT ). For this, of course, it will also be necessary to have compatible equipment, such as lights, appliances, cars or security systems.

Depending on the tasks performed on mobile devices, the products will also need to be compatible with the latest wireless communication technologies, such as Gigabit Wi-Fi and the latest versions of Bluetooth, to integrations with augmented reality and virtual reality activities.

Do I need a 5G smartphone?

Devices without 5G tend to devalue in the coming years (Image: AppleInsider)