brendan-fraser-will-play-villain-in-batgirl-movie,-says-website

The eternal star of The Mummy, Brendan Fraser, may be about to enter DC’s Extended Cinematic Universe (DCEU, in the English acronym). The actor is being tipped to be the villain Vagalume in the movie Batgirl, according to some rumors.

According to the Deadline, Fraser is the studio’s main bet to play the role of the pyromaniac criminal and one of the threats Barbara Gordon (Leslie Grace) must face in her solo film. And while not one of Batman’s most iconic enemies, the character is one of the oldest, having been created in 90 — or that is, only years after the Bat-Man — and has already appeared in two of the series’ games Arkham.

Despite being a very unknown villain from the Batman gallery, Vagalume has already appeared in two hero games (Image: Disclosure/Warner Games)

And although Warner has not yet made the announcement official, the film’s protagonist herself has already gone to social media to welcome her to your new villain. On her Instagram profile, Grace welcomed Fraser into the Batgirl team and even joked that she would have to kick his ass like the masked heroine.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was not the studio’s first choice for the role. Before him, the villain would have been offered to Sylvester Stallone, but negotiations ended up not moving forward. In addition to Stallone already being part of the DCEU with Tubarão-Rei from O Esquadrão Suicida, the brutucu would also be busy with the filming of Mercenários 4, which prevented him from assuming the mantle of Firefly.

