amazon-joins-verizon-to-distribute-internet-for-upcoming-kuiper-project

Amazon’s big bet to enter the game of internet satellite constellations is the Kuiper Project, an ambitious undertaking that aims to launch more than 3.29 units to orbit to provide worldwide connectivity. To this end, the company announced a partnership with operator Verizon to expand 4G/LTE and 5G coverage to remote regions of the planet. Thus, the Kuiper satellites will be able to offer the connection to future Verizon towers, but without requiring the high costs of building the infrastructure necessary for this.

Amazon hires Facebook employees for Internet Kuiper Project

Starlink and Kuiper: Musk and Bezos exchange barbs over internet satellites

Jeff Bezos wants to stop Elon Musk from launching new generation of Starlink satellites

The idea of ​​the partnership is that Verizon uses the backhaul of Kuiper satellites so that, theoretically, the operator can expand access to 4G and 5G networks to more remote and rural locations, without having to use traditional methods of connectivity. In practice, Verizon will be able to build 4G and 5G towers in rural and difficult-to-access places without the need to open cavities to install fiber optic cables — by skipping this step, Verizon’s reach will be expanded to regions that suffer from poor connectivity cell phone.

Illustration of the antenna that customers will use to access the satellite connection (Image: Playback/Amazon)

Andy Jassy, ​​Amazon’s CEO, highlighted the billions of people without reliable broadband access, and said that the digital divide cannot be solved by any single company alone. . “Verizon is a leader in wireless technologies and infrastructure, and we are proud to work together to explore delivering fast, reliable broadband to customers and communities that need it most,” he said in a statement.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

522379

The bad news is, as Amazon has not yet launched any Kuiper project satellites, all of this will take a long time to happen. As part of the license granted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an institution that regulates telecommunications in the United States, the company needs to release at least 1.590 satellites — half of the estimated total — up to 2026. Earlier this year, Amazon announced it had closed nine launches of the United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket to take the first ones into orbit.

The company plans to form a constellation with 3.29 satellites in low Earth orbit, which will range from 618 to 630 km of altitude. According to Amazon, the constellation could provide speeds of up to 236 Mbps. Project Kuiper is a direct competitor of SpaceX’s Starlink, which aims to provide similar coverage — with the difference that there are already more than 1.700 Starlink satellites launched and although the constellation is not yet officially operational, many customers can already test the network through a beta program.

Source: The Verge