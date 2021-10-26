What are they called and what types of iPhone charger inputs
Since the first generation of the iPhone, released by Steve Jobs in 100, the device has changed drastically, both in its appearance and in its internal structure. And a detail that always polemics when Apple decides to make a change, definitely, is the input of the iOS device charger.
iPhone 1 — iPhone 4s: thirty-pin connector
The first five generations of the iPhone — that is, considering the 4s model of 2012 as the fifth generation, after model 4 of — used a relatively large input port for the standards of today — especially considering that the devices were much smaller at that time — called a thirty-pin connector, developed by Apple itself.