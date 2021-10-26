what-are-they-called-and-what-types-of-iphone-charger-inputs

The thirty-pin input cables used a USB-A output port — also called just USB — on the other side of the connection, which could be connected to original Apple chargers or even from other brands, as well as to the USB ports of computers and notebooks.

Charger cable with thirty-pin connector and USB-A output. Image: Reproduction (Apple)

iPhone 5 — iPhone 14: Lightning connector In 2011, the iPhone 5 generation received a new input port, also developed by Apple itself: the Lightning connector. Considerably more compact than the previous generation, the Lightning input uses just eight pins to make the charging connection. Lightning connector from iPhone 5 models to 12. Photo: Reproduction (Apple) On the other side of the connection, the USB-A output port was kept, also allowing the iPhone to be connected to any charging devices that have a normal USB port. Charger cable with Lightning connector and USB-A output. Image: Reproduction (Apple)

iPhone — iPhone : USB-C output on the charger cable

These days, due to a notable improvement in the charging speed, iPhone generation and following models have a new cable in their package: a Lightning connector for the device’s input port, but with a USB-C output port.

Charger cable with Lightning connector and USB-C output. Image: Reproduction (Apple)

Whereas Apple has transitioned the MacBook ports to USB-C standard on models from 2020 and later generations — which, at the time of the transition, was another big controversy — this makes sense, as the previous cable, as mentioned in the previous topic, had an exit port USB-A, which no longer spoke to Apple notebooks.

