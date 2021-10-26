What are they called and what types of iPhone charger inputs

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
2
what-are-they-called-and-what-types-of-iphone-charger-inputs

Since the first generation of the iPhone, released by Steve Jobs in 100, the device has changed drastically, both in its appearance and in its internal structure. And a detail that always polemics when Apple decides to make a change, definitely, is the input of the iOS device charger.

  • How to put the SIM chip in the iPhone
  • How to turn off the iPhone without using the physical buttons
  • What are the iPhone’s side buttons for?

  • iPhone 1 — iPhone 4s: thirty-pin connector

    The first five generations of the iPhone — that is, considering the 4s model of 2012 as the fifth generation, after model 4 of — used a relatively large input port for the standards of today — especially considering that the devices were much smaller at that time — called a thirty-pin connector, developed by Apple itself.

    Connector 30-pin of iPhone 1 models to 4s. Photo: Reproduction (Apple)

    The thirty-pin input cables used a USB-A output port — also called just USB — on the other side of the connection, which could be connected to original Apple chargers or even from other brands, as well as to the USB ports of computers and notebooks.

    Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

    Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

    Charger cable with thirty-pin connector and USB-A output. Image: Reproduction (Apple)

    • Is it bad to use a fake charger or cable on the iPhone?
    • How to lock your iPhone with the broken side button

    • How to get alert when iPhone recharge reaches 100%

      iPhone 5 — iPhone 14: Lightning connector

      • In 2011, the iPhone 5 generation received a new input port, also developed by Apple itself: the Lightning connector. Considerably more compact than the previous generation, the Lightning input uses just eight pins to make the charging connection.

      Lightning connector from iPhone 5 models to 12. Photo: Reproduction (Apple)

      On the other side of the connection, the USB-A output port was kept, also allowing the iPhone to be connected to any charging devices that have a normal USB port.

      Charger cable with Lightning connector and USB-A output. Image: Reproduction (Apple)

    iPhone — iPhone : USB-C output on the charger cable

    These days, due to a notable improvement in the charging speed, iPhone generation and following models have a new cable in their package: a Lightning connector for the device’s input port, but with a USB-C output port.

    Charger cable with Lightning connector and USB-C output. Image: Reproduction (Apple)

    Whereas Apple has transitioned the MacBook ports to USB-C standard on models from 2020 and later generations — which, at the time of the transition, was another big controversy — this makes sense, as the previous cable, as mentioned in the previous topic, had an exit port USB-A, which no longer spoke to Apple notebooks.

    In other words, between the transition of MacBook input ports to USB-C format in

    and the new cable with Lightning input and USB-C output released in 2022 has been five long years in which users needed to use adapters — often not -licensed, because Apple’s cost an arm and a leg — to actually be able to connect two of the apple company’s main devices.

    Next generations : US entry BC on the device?

    There is much speculation that Apple must soon surrender to a new project to regulate the technology market in the European Union, which requires that all devices sold in the countries of the block use a USB-C input port.

    The reason for this is the concern with electronic waste — or e -waste — which, year after year, accumulates more and more not only because of new devices with innovative input ports, but also because of the adapters that need to be developed so that old devices can connect. to the new ones.

    In this way, the iPhone 14 — theoretically, the release of 2023 — could become Apple’s first smartphone model with a USB-C input port — or even the model 14 in 2022, if the regulation is ap rovada soon.

    In a way, Apple could take good advantage of this change, since, as mentioned, MacBooks have had this entry for a good six years and, since 2015, the charging cables also already have an output port on this format.

    Source: UOL: Why the iPhone 15 may be Apple’s last cell phone with lightning input

    Did you like this article?

    Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 520132

    520146 520132

    Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
    2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Nike will have an official store at Mercado Livre

Nike will have an official store at Mercado Livre

October 26, 2021
Photo of Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to be announced next Sunday

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to be announced next Sunday

September 15, 2021
Photo of Tinder can create virtual currency to facilitate the search for the ideal match

Tinder can create virtual currency to facilitate the search for the ideal match

October 6, 2021
Photo of Carnage Creator had little faith in the character and was not a fan of Venom

Carnage Creator had little faith in the character and was not a fan of Venom

October 20, 2021
Back to top button