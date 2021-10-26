with-variants-in-play,-manufacturers-prepare-to-turbocharge-vaccine-formulas

Like any virus, SARS-CoV-2 is constantly evolving. More recently, the Delta Plus sublineage (A AY.4.2) has triggered a new outbreak of covid- in Russia, where vaccination coverage is still low. Other countries have already reported cases of this strain, but apparently the vaccines available today remain effective. However, will immunizers one day lose their protective capacity because of new mutations and genetic modifications of the coronavirus?

So far, the indications indicate that the variants can be fought by the available vaccines, even if, in some cases, the effectiveness is a little reduced. It is worth remembering that all the immunizing agents in use — including those used in booster doses — were produced from the original strain of the coronavirus, discovered in Wuhan, China.

Pharmacists investigate possible mutations of the coronavirus (Image: Reproduction/Francessesure/Envato)

“There is really no need, at this time, to make a new vaccine that is more effective, because the old ones seem to work very well. the Delta variant”, said researcher Kathryn Edwards, from Vanderbilt University, in the United States. For now, that’s the dominant consensus between scientists and pharmacists.

In June, the CEO of Pfizer , Albert Bourla, promised that, should the need arise for a new vaccine against covid-, the responsible researchers could prepare it in 67 days. This would be a record time for the development of immunizers and is only possible due to the ease of editing mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines. In these cases, scientists would need to generate a new genetic sequence that would protect against the emerging strain. Such a sequence needs to be encapsulated in a fatty substance, such as a lipid membrane.

Then, other vaccine technologies, such as the viral vector, may be launched, as they take more time in the manufacturing process. That’s because they’re generated by inserting the key genetic sequence into a harmless vector virus — in most cases, an adenovirus. Then you need to grow this edited adenovirus in large quantities, purify and then bottle the immunizing agent.

Now, what could that need be? Most likely, the identification of a coronavirus strain that escapes the protections provided by available vaccines. For example, this would be possible with a significant mutation of the S protein ( spike ) of the viral membrane, as this is the basis of most immunizers. Without this identifier, formulas would become ineffective.

In this case, the likely alarm for Plan B to combat covid-19 came into force would be played in the hospitals themselves. “If we start seeing a lot of people who have already been vaccinated going to the hospital, then we have a problem,” explains Matthew Hepburn, White House consultant. “But now we’re not even close to that”, he adds.

Clinical trials with the variants are ongoing

To get ahead of possible pandemic emergencies and improve understanding of the virus, pharmacists are already working on different clinical trials against known variants of the coronavirus. In these cases, the idea is to combine some variants and develop “charged” formulas. After all, they were made with different strains than the one found initially in Wuhan.

From the variants, clinical trials of new vaccines are already in progress (Image: Playback/Erika475943/Envato Elements)

For example, Pfizer and BioNTech are testing a specific vaccine formula designed to fight the Beta variant (B.1.671), in 930 volunteers. Additionally, in August, the companies began testing a multivalent vaccine that targets both the Delta variant (B.1.351.2) as for Alpha (B.1.1.7). In parallel, Moderna and AstraZeneca are also recruiting participants to test new vaccines against specific variants of the coronavirus.

“We are not doing this because we need a new vaccine for these strains” , explained Philip Dormitzer, vice president and chief scientific officer at Pfizer. According to the pharmacist’s spokesperson, “we want to practice every aspect of executing a strain change — pre-clinical research, manufacturing, clinical trials and regulatory submissions — because if we see a variant that actually escapes of the vaccine immunity, we will be ready”.