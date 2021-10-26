How to post on Instagram from PC

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
1
how-to-post-on-instagram-from-pc

Instagram

How to post on Instagram from PC

Photo: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Before it was only possible to post on Instagram from the PC using some program or platform.

Photo: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Know more!

The only exception was for commercial accounts that could use Facebook’s own tool for this.

Photo: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Check out!

In addition to posting, it is also possible to use the same features of the app in the mobile version.

Photo: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Look!

In addition to all that, you can apply crops, add filters and make other adjustments to your photos and videos before going online.

Photograph: Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Read on Canaltech!

Want to learn how to post to Instagram from PC and step by step? Access our full article!

Photo : Bruno Salutes/Unsplash

Check out the tutorial! 522439

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
1
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of 3 great deals for less than R$100 on AliExpress

3 great deals for less than R$100 on AliExpress

October 19, 2021
Photo of Five people have died in the interior of SP because of the dust storm

Five people have died in the interior of SP because of the dust storm

October 5, 2021
Photo of Scientists Create Wearable Device Capable of Brain Scan

Scientists Create Wearable Device Capable of Brain Scan

October 13, 2021
Photo of PS5: How to share digital games with a friend

PS5: How to share digital games with a friend

October 14, 2021
Back to top button