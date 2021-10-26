crew-dragon's-spacex-bathroom-makeover;-incident-spilled-urine-on-spacecraft

In September, SpaceX made the first orbital voyage with only civilians on board — the Inspiration4 mission. The four crew members spent three orbiting Earth and conducting a series of experiments inside the Crew Dragon spacecraft, and despite the mission’s success, the crew had to deal with a problem in the space capsule’s toilet. Now, Elon Musk’s company has unveiled a bathroom redesign to repair the flaw, which ended up spilling urine inside the spacecraft.

According to Bill Gerst, SpaceX consultant and former NASA human spaceflight chief, the tube responsible for sending the collected urine to a container broke. The broken piece caused urine to leak and then hit a fan, dirtying everything around it. Now, the new latrine design will include a fully welded system so that problems like this do not recur.

Concerned that the failure would happen in other Crew Dragon capsules, SpaceX conducted some verification tests with the capsule docked at the International Space Station (ISS), with the assistance of astronauts on board. The team confirmed that the bathroom on that ship had the same problem faced by the Inspiration4 mission, and that there was urine inside the capsule.

The situation is not pleasant and hygienic it turns out to be dangerous because, in space, urine can mix with another chemical called oxon, and this interaction could corrode the ship from the inside. SpaceX then conducted further tests in which the researchers dipped aluminum parts in an oxon-urine mixture, but found that corrosion was minimal and was due to the low humidity in the station.

Despite the inconvenience, the problem was fixed and served to confirm that the Crew Dragon is resistant to pee. Not bad, but it’s worth the bathroom renovation anyway, right?

Source: Futurism