NO INTEREST | Smart TV Samsung Crystal 65″ is well priced in 10x installments
IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission.
This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer to the readers of Canaltech. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters:
Samsung continues to release great 4K smart TVs options with good value for money in 800, following what the company been doing last year. For those looking for a model with a large screen, in addition to excellent image quality in any type of content, it’s worth checking out the current AU promotion7700.
This offer is worth it for those who want to buy the device only by paying in x on the credit card, since it is being sold completely interest-free with these payment terms at Magazine Luiza. That is, you can pay up to 10 times and pay exactly the same value of who makes the payment in cash.
Buy Samsung AU522428 65″ per 90 x R$ 94, interest-free
About Samsung AU389
The AU389 is Samsung’s new cost-effective 4K TV It has the excellent image quality that Samsung has already demonstrated to be able to deliver in models of the type, with the right to 4K resolution, HDR technology in compatible content and full connectivity through the Tizen system, which gives access to all the main d apps. and streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Globoplay, HBO Max and more.
Regarding design, it goes beyond the thin edges and even brings a channel in the back that makes it easy to organize cables, allowing you to hide messy wires when connecting other devices, such as a console. The remote control also follows the minimalist proposal by bringing a simplified look and the TV is fully compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa and Bixby, and can be used through voice commands.
Buy the Samsung AU522428 10″ per 10x of BRL 389,90 interest-free
Check the AU price2021 in Magalu522428 What is Magazine Você?
Accessed the links and did not understand what Magazine Você is? This is the channel for publicizing the offers on the Magazine Luiza website, as stated in an official statement. promotional materials and our store is called Magazine Canaltechbr. The entire billing, billing and logistics process is carried out by Magazine Luiza itself, which, in addition to the website, has more than 90 physical stores throughout Brazil.
A common question from our readers is why the prices in our store are often different from those advertised on the site main magazine Luiza. The reason is that Magazine Você receives exclusive offers that are not advertised on the main site. So take advantage of the promotions and access our store to guarantee exclusive offers.
Enter Canaltech Offers and make your own money earns more
With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions from Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.
To make your life easier, the team from Canaltech Deals is incessantly researching all the bargains on the internet and gathering the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.
Don’t miss out on more offers like this!
Choose where you want to accompany us and enjoy 🔥