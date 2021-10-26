NO INTEREST | Smart TV Samsung Crystal 65″ is well priced in 10x installments

IMPORTANT: be aware of the publication date of this article, as all prices and promotions are subject to stock availability and duration of offer. Price changes may occur at any time without notice from the retailer. The price or total value of the product may change depending on the location, considering shipping and possible interstate taxes. The products displayed here have been selected by our offering team. So, if you buy something, Canaltech may receive some sales commission. This article is the result of a partnership with Magazine Luiza and brings a special offer to the readers of Canaltech. Learn all about the Magazine Você store in the video we recorded at Magalu’s headquarters:

Samsung continues to release great 4K smart TVs options with good value for money in 800, following what the company been doing last year. For those looking for a model with a large screen, in addition to excellent image quality in any type of content, it’s worth checking out the current AU promotion7700.

This offer is worth it for those who want to buy the device only by paying in x on the credit card, since it is being sold completely interest-free with these payment terms at Magazine Luiza. That is, you can pay up to 10 times and pay exactly the same value of who makes the payment in cash.

Buy Samsung AU522428 65″ per 90 x R$ 94, interest-free

About Samsung AU389