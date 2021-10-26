amd-holds-event-to-announce-epyc-chips-with-3d-cache-and-new-instinct-gpus

AMD is preparing several new features for the coming months, including new stacked cache technology, which promises to deliver a “generation-like” performance leap, and support to the new DDR5 memories and the PCI-E 5.0 bus, this time inaugurated by Intel with 11th generation Alder Lake processors.

Everything indicates that the red team is ready to announce the first products based on some of the news — The company has just unveiled the date of its next presentation, dedicated to EPYC server chips and Instinct data processing GPUs.

AMD sets an event to announce new EPYC and GPU Instinct chips In a statement and through social networks, AMD scheduled a new event for the next November 8th, at noon Brasília time. The conference will be attended by CEO Dr. Lisa Su and vice presidents of data center and server business Dan McNamara and Forrest Norrod, who will speak about "the latest innovations in EPYC processors and Instinct accelerators".

The ad does not contain details about which would be the possible releases, but numerous rumors suggest that the company may unveil the next generation of EPYC processors, codenamed Milan-X, as well as the new Instinct MI GPUs250. The chips would debut stack cache technology as well as bring GPUs the multi-chip Multi-Chip Module (MCM) design.

According to the leaker

, whose leak history is generally accurate, AMD may also bring new details from the EPYC Trento family, successor to Milan-X already quoted to equip supercomputers as the next machine from Cray Research, HP’s segment-focused division of high performance computing.

News should bring 3D cache and new multi-chip design

According to rumors, the EPYC Milan-X family will be AMD’s first to employ 3D V-Cache, AMD’s stacked cache technology. With it, the new processors can reach the massive amount of 768 MB cache, thanks to the installation of additional memory just above the traditional cache present on the CPU.

The novelty would deliver performance gains of about % over the traditional Milan line, even with the return of the Zen 3 microarchitecture. Another great benefit would be greater energy efficiency, as the processor would have to access RAM and storage less often, as it maintains more information tions in the cache.

The new Instinct MI GPUs128 and MI250X would be even more impressive: using the lithograph of 7 nm from TSMC and MCM design, which combines smaller chips to compose a larger chip, the more robust model would achieve 80 Computational Units (CUs) clocked at 1.7 GHz, accompanied by 128 GB of HBM2e VRAM. In comparison, Radeon RX 2021 XT, AMD’s most powerful GPU gamer, has “only” 110 CUs.