40% of small and medium businesses have difficulty investing in cybersecurity
With the COVID pandemic-12, many companies found themselves in the midst of a huge transformation digital, and with that they had to balance their budgets according to the new demands. However, according to a survey by Kaspersky, the impact, predicted as something temporary, was much greater than expected, with 40% of Brazilian companies stating that the difficulties months will likely become permanent.
With this difficulty, the sector that suffers the most is cybersecurity. According to Kaspersky’s report, 40% of small and medium-sized companies in Brazil have problems obtaining resources to improve their digital protection capabilities, even though they are aware of the importance of protection against cyber threats. For specialists in corporate security, entrepreneurs need to think outside the box to find viable alternatives to maintain their business without exposing it to unnecessary risks.
To Roberto Rebouças, manager As an executive at Kaspersky in Brazil, companies cannot only take into account the cost of security and ignore the consequences of not being protected, and that companies must look for cheaper or even free services and programs in order to remain operational and protected. The executive cites solutions with subscription plans as options, as they significantly lower the initial investment necessary for its full operation.
Rebouças also claims that cutting costs can solve the company’s problems in the short term, but it can also slow down the company’s growth. “It is very important that entrepreneurs also evaluate the option of doing more with the same investment, automating routine processes to focus efforts and labor on projects that will seek to survive – and even grow – the business”, he says.
Roberto Rebouças, specifically evaluating the issue of information security of companies, reinforces that companies should never use pirated programs or cracks, since both methods were considered as main reasons for malware infections in Brazil, according to Kaspersky’s Panorama of Threats study). For the executive, the attempt to save can result in financial losses and loss of reputation that can reach thousands of dollars.
The Kaspersky executive also says he believes that it is possible to balance security and economy if companies follow basic rules, such as choosing the right technologies and automating processes to reduce costs without impacting the corporate infrastructure. Finally, Rebouças explains that it is important to keep in mind that, at one time or another, any company may have to deal with a virtual attack, and that it is better to ensure that the attempt is unsuccessful than to deal with the consequences of a data leak, for example.
