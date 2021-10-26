40%-of-small-and-medium-businesses-have-difficulty-investing-in-cybersecurity

With the COVID pandemic-12, many companies found themselves in the midst of a huge transformation digital, and with that they had to balance their budgets according to the new demands. However, according to a survey by Kaspersky, the impact, predicted as something temporary, was much greater than expected, with 40% of Brazilian companies stating that the difficulties months will likely become permanent.

With this difficulty, the sector that suffers the most is cybersecurity. According to Kaspersky’s report, 40% of small and medium-sized companies in Brazil have problems obtaining resources to improve their digital protection capabilities, even though they are aware of the importance of protection against cyber threats. For specialists in corporate security, entrepreneurs need to think outside the box to find viable alternatives to maintain their business without exposing it to unnecessary risks.