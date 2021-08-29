ishant sharma oval test match: england vs india oval test match ishant may be out in the oval test ashwin may get a chance

New Delhi

India’s senior pacer Ishant Sharma may be ruled out of the playing XI for the remaining two Tests against England due to his poor performance in the third Test. England won the third match by an innings and 76 runs to level the five-match series 1-1. Ishant gave 92 runs in 22 overs in this match and he did not get any wicket.

Ishant has been troubled by an ankle injury and muscle strain in the past and it is not known whether he was fully fit during the third Test. Captain Virat Kohli refused to talk on Ishant’s performance. But there were indications that changes would be made keeping in mind the workload of the fast bowlers.

Virat Kohli looked angry when asked such a question in the press conference, in response only ‘thank you’ could say, video viral

In case Ishant is dropped, either Umesh Yadav and Shardul Thakur can be included in the playing XI. Meanwhile, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s knee scans showed that he did not have a serious injury but off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is a strong contender for a place in the squad for the fourth Test to be held at The Oval from September 2.

IND v ENG: After the innings defeat at Headingley, captain Kohli can make changes in the fourth Test

It is not yet clear whether India will go with the two spinners or not but Ashwin Surrey’s side did well at this ground in the county match and cannot be left out for this match.