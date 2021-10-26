5-dog-movies-to-watch-online

Dog movies are always a great choice for an afternoon session, because in addition to yielding good stories with man’s best friend, with messes and lots of family moments, they don’t there are stories that are just as capable of moving the audience as those involving these little animals. Be it animated films, in live-action or even documentaries, one thing is certain: plots involving puppies are always remarkable.

In cinema, several stories revolving around a dog have already taken over the big screen and it seems that this theme is far from becoming outdated, as we often see a movie with these adorable creatures on screen. However, there are still those that are remarkable and hardly leave the podium of our hearts — and it is exactly in these features that

Canaltech thought to make the list below with five dog movies for you to watch online. Check it out!

5. Marley and Me

Classic is classic, and Marley and Me in lists like this is a virtually indispensable title. The film stars Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston and follows the story of a couple who have had little Marley in their lives since they were married, an adorable and mischievous yellow Labrador puppy. The work is inspired by the book of the same name, written by John Grogan, and was a huge success in when it was released on cinemas, although it did not please the critics as much, it moved the audience. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day one summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Marley and Me is available on Netflix. 4. Bolt the Superdog This is certainly one of Disney’s most underrated films, after all, it is hardly remembered at first by fans of the movie studio’s animated productions. Here, we meet Bolt, the little dog that gives the film its name and who was raised to think his life revolves around an adventure plot in which he is the ultimate hero. However, he is just a dog who is a star of a hit television series. One day, Bolt ends up escaping from the recording set and realizes that his life is nothing like he imagined. Bolt, the Superdog is available at Disney+. 3. Always by your side

Marley and Me

and Always On Your Side, it’s hard to say which of the two films made audiences cry more in movie theaters. This feature, starring Richard Gere, hit the big screen just a year after Marley’s, but it also features an emotional story showing the relationship between a dog and its owner. Gere here is a university professor, who one day meets a puppy at a train station. The little dog, however, starts to accompany him to the train station every day and wait for his return.

Always By Your Side is available on Globoplay and Prime Video. two. Ilha dos Cachorros

Wes Anderson, name behind works like

The Grand Hotel Budapest and

Moonrise Kingdom

brings here an animated story about a little Japanese boy of just 12 years old, resident of Megasaki City whose mayor has just passed a law that prohibits the dogs live there, sending all the pets to a neighboring island that is littered with garbage. Unable to say goodbye to his best friend Spots, he summons his friends, steals a jet and sets off in search of his faithful companion.

Ilha dos Cachorros

is available on Star+. 1. The 90 Dalmatians

The list could not be closed without this: 90 Dalmatians

is a live-action by John Hughes, filmmaker behind several works of teen cinema such as

Enjoying the Crazy Life and

The Clube dos Cinco , but here he brings his eye to the classic history of the 97 puppies that won the hearts of the public. In addition, there is also the iconic Glenn Close playing Cruella de Vil, not only living up to the cruelty of the animated character, but also bringing a new identity to Cruella de Vil, such as the malevolent laugh, the snobby grimaces and the superiority pose in every step , speak and look.

97 Dalmatians