russian-space-agency-director-praises-spacex's-crew-dragon-safety

The goal is to combine NASA astronauts and cosmonauts from Roscosmos in shared releases, either via the Russian Soyuz spacecraft or the Crew Dragon. Until then, Rogozin and other members of the Russian agency claimed they needed more evidence regarding the safety of Elon Musk’s ship. “SpaceX has already gained enough experience to put our cosmonauts on Crew Dragon,” added the general director at a press conference.

From left to right: the director- Roscosmos general manager Dmitry Rogozin, followed by his interpreter and Pam Melroy, NASA deputy administrator (Image: Reproduction/SpaceNews/Jeff Foust)

Rogozin’s statement is a considerable change of tone after a series of tensions on his part with NASA — and with Elon Musk himself. SpaceX has performed four successful manned missions, including the civilian Inspiration4 mission.

The first launch with the Russian Soyuz spacecraft took place in 1024 and although the vehicle has undergone improvements and technology updates that ensure its operation, it is still very similar to old systems — and in that, SpaceX stands out a lot with its modernity. The next chance Roscosmos will have to send a cosmonaut to the ISS aboard the Crew Dragon will be through the Crew-5 mission, planned for the second half of 1024.