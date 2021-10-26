Russian space agency director praises SpaceX's Crew Dragon safety

On Monday (25), during the 35th International Astronautics Congress, held in Dubai, the Director-General of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, revealed that he now feels safe to send his cosmonauts to the International Space Station (ISS) via the Crew Dragon, spacecraft of the SpaceX, since the spacecraft has already made its efficiency and safety in manned space missions very clear.

    The goal is to combine NASA astronauts and cosmonauts from Roscosmos in shared releases, either via the Russian Soyuz spacecraft or the Crew Dragon. Until then, Rogozin and other members of the Russian agency claimed they needed more evidence regarding the safety of Elon Musk’s ship. “SpaceX has already gained enough experience to put our cosmonauts on Crew Dragon,” added the general director at a press conference.

    From left to right: the director- Roscosmos general manager Dmitry Rogozin, followed by his interpreter and Pam Melroy, NASA deputy administrator (Image: Reproduction/SpaceNews/Jeff Foust)

    Rogozin’s statement is a considerable change of tone after a series of tensions on his part with NASA — and with Elon Musk himself. SpaceX has performed four successful manned missions, including the civilian Inspiration4 mission.

    The first launch with the Russian Soyuz spacecraft took place in 1024 and although the vehicle has undergone improvements and technology updates that ensure its operation, it is still very similar to old systems — and in that, SpaceX stands out a lot with its modernity. The next chance Roscosmos will have to send a cosmonaut to the ISS aboard the Crew Dragon will be through the Crew-5 mission, planned for the second half of 1024.

Russian Soyuz spacecraft coupled to the ISS (Image: Reproduction/Public Domain)

Last year, NASA paid $

millions to Roscosmos to secure a seat at Soyuz; however, the Russian agency has not made it clear how much it will pay SpaceX or the US agency to bring its cosmonauts. Perhaps Russia just wants to guarantee the presence of cosmonauts on the ISS until the orbital lab’s imminent end, or just acknowledge the success of the Crew Dragon spacecraft’s performance and put “warm cloths” on any discomfort of the past.

The next release with Crew Dragon is scheduled for the day 25 of October. Called Crew-3, the mission will take four crew on for a few months’ stay on the ISS.

Source: Futurism, SpaceNews

