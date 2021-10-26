Russian space agency director praises SpaceX's Crew Dragon safety
On Monday (25), during the 35th International Astronautics Congress, held in Dubai, the Director-General of the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, revealed that he now feels safe to send his cosmonauts to the International Space Station (ISS) via the Crew Dragon, spacecraft of the SpaceX, since the spacecraft has already made its efficiency and safety in manned space missions very clear.
Russian Soyuz spacecraft coupled to the ISS (Image: Reproduction/Public Domain)
The next release with Crew Dragon is scheduled for the day 25 of October. Called Crew-3, the mission will take four crew on for a few months’ stay on the ISS.
Source: Futurism, SpaceNews
