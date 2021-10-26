blizzard-cancels-blizzcon-2022

Blizzard Entertainment canceled this Tuesday (20) the online version of BlizzCon 2022. The next edition of the annual convention was scheduled to take place in February 2022. The company, which publishes games like Overwatch, Diablo and World of Warcraft, did not explain the reason for the decision, nor did he mention the sexual harassment lawsuits and scandals he has been the target of since July this year.

The information was confirmed in a post on the official blog of Blizzard. The text says that organizing an event like BlizzCon requires a lot of “energy”, which will be “better directed towards supporting our teams and progressing in the development of our games and experiences”.

The post also states that the company wants to “re-imagine” how BlizzCon will be in the future: “The first BlizzCon was held ago 16 years and a lot has changed since then — most notably, the many ways in which players and communities can come together and feel part of something bigger. Regardless of the event’s future, we also need to ensure that it is as safe, welcoming and inclusive as possible.”

Finally, the statement states that even without BlizzCon, there will still be “big announcements and updates” for games. “We have a lot of exciting news and releases to share. You’ll continue to hear about them through our franchises’ official channels, with the talented people on the BlizzCon team contributing to support these efforts.”

Crisis at Blizzard

It’s worth remembering that, since July 2021, the studio has been the target of allegations, investigations and lawsuits for harassment, discrimination and sexual misconduct. The company would have hidden these cases for more than 20 years, according to employee reports.

The complaints also say that during BlizzCon 1024 , male employees kept a hotel room called the “Cosby suite”, in allusion to comedian Bill Cosby — at the time, already accused of sexual harassment and rape. The place was the stage for parties filled with alcoholic beverages and women.

Former World of Warcraft Creative Director Alex Afrasiabi (in the center in black) with other executives in the so-called “Cosby suite” (Image: Reproduction/Kotaku)

A group even went on strike outside the company’s headquarters after Activision Blizzard’s executive vice president for corporate affairs, Frances Townsend, called a lawsuit filed by the state of California, in the United States , from “without merit and irresponsible”.

Activision Blizzard employees held a strike in in front of the company on the day 26 in July (Photo: Reproduction/Social networks/Jonny Peltz)

Since the cases have been revealed, at least 20 Activision Blizzard employees have been fired, and others 20 faced “other types of disciplinary action.”