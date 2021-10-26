how-to-connect-to-wi-fi-without-knowing-the-password

Ever wanted to access a public Wi-Fi and couldn’t? Numerous networks of this category, although released for use, are not always unopened. That’s because many establishments put passwords on Wi-Fi to restrict access. Fortunately, there is a quick and easy way to connect your device.

And it is not to enter the establishment and consume their products and then use the Wi-Fi, but to resort to applications that provide network passwords. Such credentials are even provided by the users themselves. So, password for password, these programs create huge databases.

As you can imagine, there are numerous programs available. For this tutorial, however,

Canaltech selected the Instabridge app (Android l iOS), which presented a more intuitive and functional interface in comparison to its competitors.