How to connect to Wi-Fi without knowing the password
Ever wanted to access a public Wi-Fi and couldn’t? Numerous networks of this category, although released for use, are not always unopened. That’s because many establishments put passwords on Wi-Fi to restrict access. Fortunately, there is a quick and easy way to connect your device.
And it is not to enter the establishment and consume their products and then use the Wi-Fi, but to resort to applications that provide network passwords. Such credentials are even provided by the users themselves. So, password for password, these programs create huge databases.
As you can imagine, there are numerous programs available. For this tutorial, however,
Canaltech selected the Instabridge app (Android l iOS), which presented a more intuitive and functional interface in comparison to its competitors.
For Instabridge to identify the connection points near you, you must activate the location of the cell phone and, through the settings, allow the application to access this data. Once this is done, the number of establishments registered on the map by region will be shown. Click where you are to view the available Wi-Fi options.
In the selected region, choose the network you prefer. To do so, click on one of the pins displayed on the map or use the options tab at the bottom of the screen.
Activate your cell phone location
Select a nearby Wi-Fi
To view other networks, tap the arrow to the side (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Copy the Wi-Fi password
To get the password, click on the “Copy Password” command. Then, just manually connect your device to the Wi-Fi network.
Although Instabridge is an excellent alternative, you may want to try other applications. In this case, recommends WiFi Map (Android l iOS) and WiFi Magic (Android l iOS).
Although Instabridge is an excellent alternative, you may want to try other applications. In this case,
recommends WiFi Map (Android l iOS) and WiFi Magic (Android l iOS).
