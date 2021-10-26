continuation-of-dune-is-confirmed-and-it-already-has-a-date-to-debut

The performance was considered so positive that Legendary herself went to social media to thank the support of those who attended the film. and, to top it off, it’s already hitched with the announcement of the sequel. According to the producer, everything we’ve seen so far is just the beginning and that everyone involved is very excited to continue this journey through the sands of Arrakis.

The big bet on Duna: Part 2 is that it will be a film that will debut exclusively in theaters, unlike what happened with the first feature, which had its simultaneous release on HBO Max and it quickly fell into the hands of online pirates. The strategy displeased director Denis Villeneuve, who was critical of people watching his film on a TV instead of a movie screen. However, the good box office showed that most of the audience faced an exhibition room — which makes the sequel has the potential to achieve even better results.

Moreover, there is the fact that Part 2 of Dune should focus a lot more on the part that’s really interesting: the development of your characters. The first film just built the world and presented the rules that govern that universe, ending when Paul accepts his role as the Messiah of Arrakis. So the sequel will start from a point where the audience already knows how things work and the story will develop more consistently than we’ve seen so far.

Source: Legendary Entertainment

