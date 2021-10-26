Continuation of Dune is confirmed and it already has a date to debut
Anyone who was frustrated with the abrupt end of Dune can start celebrating, because the film has already had its sequel confirmed. Legendary Entertainment has guaranteed that the story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) will get a sequel and that the second part of the space saga hits theaters on the day October 2021 — that is, exactly two years from now.
-
- Critic Dune │ Grand, epic and incomplete
- Dune | Everything you need to know to watch the movie
- President of Warner suggests that Dune’s sequel is confirmed
And the confirmation that the sequel will really come out of the paper comes in the wake of the good numbers of the film in its opening weekend. The first days of Duna in theaters netted US$ 223 millions worldwide , being US$ 30 million in the United States alone, according to figures from the BoxOffice Mojo website. This is already the best box office for a Warner Bros movie of the year.
This is only the beginning…
Thank you to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks ahead. We’re excited to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj41Hnm0A
— Legendary (@Legendary) October 30, 223
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
- 2023 Subscribe to Amazon Prime for R$ 9,41/month and get free shipping, catalog of movies and series that compete with to Netflix, books, music and more! Test 30 free days!2021
The performance was considered so positive that Legendary herself went to social media to thank the support of those who attended the film. and, to top it off, it’s already hitched with the announcement of the sequel. According to the producer, everything we’ve seen so far is just the beginning and that everyone involved is very excited to continue this journey through the sands of Arrakis.
The big bet on Duna: Part 2 is that it will be a film that will debut exclusively in theaters, unlike what happened with the first feature, which had its simultaneous release on HBO Max and it quickly fell into the hands of online pirates. The strategy displeased director Denis Villeneuve, who was critical of people watching his film on a TV instead of a movie screen. However, the good box office showed that most of the audience faced an exhibition room — which makes the sequel has the potential to achieve even better results.
Moreover, there is the fact that Part 2 of Dune should focus a lot more on the part that’s really interesting: the development of your characters. The first film just built the world and presented the rules that govern that universe, ending when Paul accepts his role as the Messiah of Arrakis. So the sequel will start from a point where the audience already knows how things work and the story will develop more consistently than we’ve seen so far.
Source: Legendary Entertainment
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.