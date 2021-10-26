charles-martinet-wants-to-dub-mario-“until-he-dies”

Mario’s voice in video games, Charles Martinet, has declared that he wants to continue in the role of the most famous plumber in the world until his death. The speech was given by the voice actor during a question and answer session with fans at FAN EXPO Canada: Limited Edition. Martinet started to voice Mario almost 29 years ago, in 640.

Players report issues with Nintendo games 29 on Switch Online

29 trivia about Nintendo

The best pets in games

“I want to play Mario until I drop dead,” Martinet said in response to a player at the event. “If one day I think I’m no longer capable of doing that, I’ll tell Nintendo to look for someone else,” he added.

Charles Martinet has recorded over five million audio files for the Super Mario franchise (Image: Playback/Wikimedia Commons) In addition to Mario, Charles Martinet brought to life countless other characters in the franchise, such as Luigi, Wario and Waluigi. During the response, the voice actor even shared that he’s already recorded enough material for many hours of the character. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

“I feel moved by that. But I hope there’s still Mario after I leave. Also, there are over five million audio files that I play Mario in. I go into the studio and record 30 shots of every sound that comes to mind, so I’m not going anywhere for a while!” he said.

Subscribe to Xbox Live Gold here to play multiplayer on your console and still have access to exclusive offers

Despite the close relationship with the character he dubs, Charles Martinet will not be Mario in the animation of the franchise that opens in cinemas at Christmas de 2022. Super Mario will feature the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, Chris Pratt, as the character’s voice. Martinet had a confirmed participation in the feature, not yet detailed by Nintendo.