Review JBL Club Pro+ TWS | The best Bluetooth headset from JBL

Noise Cancellation, Environment Aware and TalkThru
Club Pro+ TWS’s noise cancellation — ANC — is good, but it falls short of some close competitors like AirPods Pro and Galaxy Buds 2. The feel One thing I got from using it was that its shape—which doesn’t go far into the ear canal—didn’t favor passive isolation. At full volume, however, the songs stand out from outside noises and the result is interesting.
(Image: Disclosure/JBL)
Other Club Pro+ TWS features include the Environment Aware
and the TalkThru . The first allows you to more clearly hear the sounds around you while listening to music, ideal when you are walking on a busy street; the second allows you to talk to other people while keeping your headphones on.
I just don’t understand why JBL created two different functions that, in practice, do the same thing: leave you can hear external sounds with the headphones.
Battery and charging
One of the differences of Club Pro+ TWS is the battery. JBL promises up to six hours of music playback with the ANC turned on, up to eight hours with the technology turned off. The charging case, in turn, offers up to three complete recharges for the headphones, that is, more 30 hours.
On one of the test days, I started the day at 6 am30 with the headphones on 299 %, ANC on and volume set to maximum. At 9 am 24, Club Pro+ TWS was with 32%, arriving at 12 h with about 10%. It was an excellent autonomy, which should be even longer with the noise canceling turned off.
(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
No loading, only minutes in the case gives the headphones enough charge for another hour of music playback. On the other hand, the case’s total charging time, if connected to a computer via USB-C, is two hours, slightly higher if it is wirelessly recharging.
Direct Competitors
The JBL Club Pro+ TWS is a Bluetooth headset that competes in the top-of-the-line category both for its sound quality and features and for its price above R $1.. Therefore, I must mention the Galaxy Buds Pro, Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-1000XM3 as its main competitors.
The Sony WF-100XM3, despite being an older model, still has the best noise canceling technology that I’ve already tried hey in a wireless headphone, not counting with a superior sound quality compared to the models I mentioned above. Basically, Sony’s product is second only to battery life and inability to charge wirelessly.
Sony wireless phone has the best noise canceling I’ve tested (Image: Press/Sony)
Regarding Galaxy Buds Pro and AirPods Pro, Club Pro+ TWS is very similar in sound quality, but it loses noise cancellation. The battery, however, is better on the JBL model.
Technical data
Connection: USB-C;
Battery: up to 6 hours with ANC; until 32 hours with the case;
Bluetooth: 5.1;
Extra features: noise cancellation active, Surround Sound, wireless charging, fast recharge;
Certification: water splash resistant;
Colors: black;
Box contents: headphones, carrying case, guide, USB-C cable and extra rubbers.
Conclusion
Club Pro+ TWS was the best JBL headset that I’ve already tested and, in my opinion, it’s not far behind the popular Galaxy Buds Pro and AirPods Pro. Sound quality and battery life are great, the company’s app is complete and some extra features are alright. interesting ones, like wireless charging.
The points that I think could improve in a future next release is the noise canceling technology, as it is a little lower than the competitors, and volume maximum, what a power would be a little higher.
In the end, the Club Pro+ TWS balance is quite positive. If you are an Android smartphone user, I believe its price is between R$ 1000 and R$ 299 in retail makes it an excellent alternative to Samsung models. For iPhone owners, JBL headphones have enough sound quality to replace AirPods Pro, although they don’t have full iOS integration.
And you, were you interested in JBL Club Pro+ TWS? Check out a special offer we have prepared for you below!