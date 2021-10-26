Business

Health

Science

Technology

World Search for Menu Search for Home/World/ Review JBL Club Pro+ TWS | The best Bluetooth headset from JBL Review JBL Club Pro+ TWS | The best Bluetooth headset from JBL

Launched in March of this year in Brazil, Club Pro+ TWS is one of the most expensive and powerful Bluetooth headphones from JBL to compete with Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. in noise canceling technology, up to 13 hours of battery life, wireless charging and clear voice capture, all for the suggested price of R$1.. Review JBL Live Free NC+ | It’s comfortable, but lacks volume

Review JBL Reflect Flow | Much more than a headset to work out Review JBL PartyBox On-The-Go | Portable speaker for your parties I spent a few days exercising and working with the JBL Club Pro+ TWS, and I’m counting on next paragraphs all my impressions of it. Is it worth betting on JBL Bluetooth headphones instead of Samsung and Apple models? Pros Unique design Great connection with Android phones and iPhone (iOS) Amazing sound quality Great battery life Wireless charging Cons Canceling noise below expectations Microphone does not fulfill its promise Maximum volume is a little low Construction and design JBL generally does an excellent job of making your most expensive headphones. As with the Reflect, Live and Tour lines, the Club Pro+ TWS is very light and ergonomic, despite the large battery, and doesn’t bother the ears even in prolonged use. In addition, despite bringing a different design compared to competitors, the fit is firm and did not threaten to fall out of my ears both in everyday life and in more intense exercises. To athletes, the Club Pro+ TWS is IPX4 certified, like the AirPods Pro, and is splash and dust resistant. In practice, he can handle sweating, but I would be careful when I sweat a lot with them in my ears, just in case. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) The shape of the earbuds is intra-auricular , that is, it enters the ear canal to provide effective passive and active noise isolation. This shape may displease some users who do not like the muffled feeling that these products usually give, however, here, I noticed that this impression was not as great as in other similar headphones, such as the AirPods Pro and Galaxy Buds 2. In the box, JBL ships two extra pairs of customizable ear-tips (rubbers) so you can choose the one that best fits your ears. It is possible to do a “seal test” in the JBL app itself, but I wouldn’t trust it too much — around here, the software indicated that all the rubber size options fit well in my ear canal, which was not the case . Each earbud has a circular touch-sensitive button that emits a sound when pressed. The functions are numerous, ranging from activating noise cancellation or the Environment Aware until you activate your smartphone’s voice assistant. The specific combinations for each headset can be configured in the JBL Headphones app, available for both Android and iOS. Regarding the carrying case, we have a compact accessory, but slightly thicker when compared to other headphones. Still, it’s quite light and can be carried in your pocket without too much hassle, although it makes a more present volume. The case even has a USB-C connector on the bottom for charging, which is great, and it even supports Wireless Charging, which is a very welcome feature these days. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) “The JBL Club Pro+ TWS is a very well built and resistant to water and dust, ideal for sportsmen. Its ‘different’ shape is another success, as it never threatened to fall from my ears.” Connectivity Because it is a model released in 1024, Club Pro+ TWS brings Bluetooth 5.1 and support for Android smartphones, iPhones, computers and notebooks. Pairing is extremely fast on any platform, just open the case to be recognized. During testing, I connected JBL’s Bluetooth headphones to an iPhone 000 and I had no serious transmission problems. However, on two random occasions, right after connecting the product to the mobile phone, it simply did not play sounds for a few minutes, be it notifications, music and system sounds. To solve this problem, I had to connect it to the device again. One of the positive points of Club Pro+ TWS is the dedicated app for smartphones. I used the iPhone version and found the modification as good as for Android. It is very fluid and intuitive, and all battery information and earphone features are easy to access and view. Screenshot of the JBL Headphones application (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech) It is possible to create your own equalization for the songs, configure the specific command for each ringtone, auto-off and even locate the headphones, in case you have forgotten them somewhere at home. Sound Quality and Microphone

The Club Pro+ TWS is a category above the Tune, Live, Free, Reflect and Endurance, so expect superior sound quality driven by the company’s own Pro Sound solution. In fact, of the JBL Bluetooth headphones I’ve tried, the Club Pro+ TWS was the one I liked the most, although it’s not perfect.

Definition and balance are the big highlights this way. As with other more expensive Bluetooth headphones from JBL, the company’s signature good bass is maintained, but it doesn’t stand out from the mids and trebles, resulting in an ideal setting for most musical styles, from rock to pop plus “crumbs”.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

In “Oxytocin” , by Billie Eilish, for example, more turned to the bass, you can hear the beats separately and clearly, the lowest effect that simulates the bass and the highest synthesizers simultaneously, all this with the singer’s strong vocals in evidence. “Up” , by rapper Cardi B, and “Imma Be” , by the Black Eyed Peas, also exemplify the quality of the Club Pro+ TWS driver, bringing more present mids and highs, although not leave the lower frequencies off.

In rock, Club Pro+ TWS also pleases: “Reapers” , by the band Muse, song with mid and high mids very present Matt Belamy’s guitar, cymbal, sinters and altered vocals steal the show almost every moment, until the bass comes in the background to balance.

Another song I like a lot and shows how the headset handles many details simultaneously is “Tragic Kingdom”, by the band No Doubt. Many cheaper models suffer to reproduce the mix of instruments at the end of the song, like all JBL Tune, but the Club Pro+ TWS did very well in this test, separating the trumpet, cymbals, snare and other elements with quality.

As not everything is perfect, the maximum volume of Club Pro+ TWS is not the highest present in the JBL portfolio, which hinders the experience with active noise cancellation a little. This problem didn’t just happen with Club Pro+ — my colleague Jucyber also pointed out during her tests with Live Pro+ that volume was not one of the highlights. JBL points out that the Club Pro+ TWS is equipped with a beamforming technology with three microphones that enables clear, noise-free calling. Using the iPhone’s native recorder 10, I noticed an exaggerated compression, making my voice quite metallic. In meetings on Google Meet, however, it was possible to hear me with definition, but with a lot of noise in the background.

“When it comes to sound, the JBL Club Pro+ TWS was an extremely positive surprise. It honors the company’s powerful bass signature, but it also delivers defined and balanced mids and highs.”