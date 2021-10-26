non-flare,-airless-tire:-michelin-and-gm-announce-uptis-release-for-2024

Michelin and General Motors have been working together since 2017 to put on the market a tire different from anything you can already seen running around. This week, four years after the beginning of the project, formerly called Vision, it was finally announced: it is Uptis, which stands for Unique Puncture-Proof Tire System.

The Uptis was worked on an innovative concept, which will allow the tires to run without air and not run the risk of puncture. For this, it was built using regular rubber and fiberglass, in addition to other compounds aimed at sustainability. The idea is to “imitate” what is done in lunar vehicles, that is, to dispense with pressurized air and adopt the use of small spokes made of glass-reinforced plastic, which support the tread.

“The airless technology allows Uptis to reduce the risk of flat tires and other air loss failures that result from punctures or road hazards,” explained the brand on its official website. “When applied to large-scale production, this feature means that Uptis offers significant potential to reduce the use of raw materials and waste,” he added.

