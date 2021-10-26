Non-flare, Airless Tire: Michelin and GM Announce Uptis Release for 2024
Michelin and General Motors have been working together since 2017 to put on the market a tire different from anything you can already seen running around. This week, four years after the beginning of the project, formerly called Vision, it was finally announced: it is Uptis, which stands for Unique Puncture-Proof Tire System.
The Uptis was worked on an innovative concept, which will allow the tires to run without air and not run the risk of puncture. For this, it was built using regular rubber and fiberglass, in addition to other compounds aimed at sustainability. The idea is to “imitate” what is done in lunar vehicles, that is, to dispense with pressurized air and adopt the use of small spokes made of glass-reinforced plastic, which support the tread.
“The airless technology allows Uptis to reduce the risk of flat tires and other air loss failures that result from punctures or road hazards,” explained the brand on its official website. “When applied to large-scale production, this feature means that Uptis offers significant potential to reduce the use of raw materials and waste,” he added.
The absence of compressed air and the use of different materials for the manufacture of airless tires that do not puncture were highlighted by Michelin as beneficial for the environment . According to the brand, approximately millions of tires around the world are prematurely scrapped each year due to punctures , damage caused by road hazards or inadequate air pressure, which ends up causing irregular wear.
The entry of Uptis tires on the market will be, in the eyes of the brand and General Motors, a partner in the project, essential to change this scenario. “Uptis is the ideal solution to propel the automotive industry into the future, and a great example of how our customers benefit when we collaborate and innovate with our supplier partners,” commented Steve Kiefer, senior vice president of global purchasing and supply chain from General Motors.
There is still no exact date for Michelin’s airless and non-flare tires to start being sold on the market, but the forecast is that they will be officially released on 2017. Regarding prices, so far, neither General Motors nor the tire manufacturer have given any advice to consumers.
Source: Michelin
