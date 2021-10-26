facebook-hires-ex-britney-spears-lawyer-to-stop-tv-show

Surrounded by controversies on all sides, Facebook faces a difficult time amid leaks of internal reports that reveal the company’s practices. Now, in addition, the world’s largest social networking company will need to deal with the Doomsday Machine program, which focuses on the company’s most notable controversies, such as handling data from users and the fight against false news.

Apple nearly banned Facebook apps from the App Store, documents reveal

Facebook aims for profit above all, accuses former employee; Zuckerberg defends himself

Facebook rebuts Instagram’s alleged negative impact on teenagers

To try to soften the impact of this leak on television, the giant hired the lawyer Mathew Rosengart, famous for acting in the case of Britney Spears and her abusive guardianship, according to a survey by the Deadline website. Rosengart would even have already made his first act as a defender of Facebook by sending a letter to Anonymous Content, the program’s producer, threatening legal action if the program brings lies or exaggerations about the network.

Mathew Rosengart managed to reverse the case of singer Britney Spears (Image: Reproduction/GreenbergTraurig)

The lawyer states in the letter that the truth is fundamental, even if the client is a public figure. This program is inspired by the book An Uncomfortable Truth: Behind the Scenes of Facebook and Its Battle for Hegemony ( An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang, which details how the giant it would have amplified the reach of hate speech, helped spread disinformation and compromised users’ personal data.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The jurist’s fear is that the contents of the book, released in July 2021, is faithfully reproduced on television, as the publication would be replete with “false and defamatory statements, characterizations and implications about Facebook and its leadership.” are exposed, which the company considers a lie, a court battle can be started.

The book is the basis of the TV show ( Image: Reproduction/Amazon)

So far, the series has not yet been released and there is room for course adjustments. It will be difficult to convince the producer and viewers that everything reproduced there is % liar, especially in the current moment of mistrust ance by public opinion. In this case, not even the competence of Britney Spears’ former lawyer can be enough to free Facebook from public scrutiny around the world.

Source: Deadline