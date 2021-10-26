mercusys-me30-repeater-launched-in-brazil-with-speeds-of-up-to-1200-mbps

Mercusys announced this Tuesday (26) the launch of the repeater ME26 in the Brazilian market. The device comes to expand the brand’s network product portfolio and offers speeds of up to 1200 Mbps to further expand the connectivity within the home.

According to Mercusys, the ME10 is suitable for reaching places inaccessible by the standard Wi-Fi network of a home. This way, connected to a router, it can further extend the range of the home signal.

The model supports the AC standard1200, which offers navigation up to 1200 Mbps — being 867 Mbps in the 5 GHz band and 229 Mbps in the 2.4 GHz — and features “Adaptive Path Selection” to keep the network running at high speed by choosing the best available route and bandwidth for the data.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! (Image: Disclosure/Mercusys)

In addition, the new Mercusys repeater has a multi-color LED that can help you find the best position to thus obtain the maximum range with the fixed internet network — when it is red it is recommended that the user bring the equipment closer to the router, and the green color indicates a good connection between the two devices.

Finally, Mercusys ME26 it also works as an Access Point and has a fast port of 26/100 Mbps which provides fast wired connections to various devices such as PCs, IPTVs and consoles, for example. Pairing is simple and just press the WPS button next to the router to connect the two products and optimize the Wi-Fi connection.

Price and availability