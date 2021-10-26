5-reasons-to-play-house-of-ashes

5. Local and online multiplayer support

The offer of campaign games with multiplayer is low in the gaming industry. However, in House of Ashes, up to five different people can play simultaneously locally, each controlling a character. This is a good opportunity to gather friends in front of the television to share some scares.

It is also possible to share the game in online mode, but only with a friend. So each controls a different group of people. In action moments, the game itself takes long, cinematic pauses to change the character in control on the screen.

4. Dark and “lovecraftian” atmosphere

House of Ashes resembles some famous movies during gambling. The main one is Abyss of Fear, with the characters going deeper and deeper underground and sneaking through dark, tight corridors. Other references are Alien, the 8th Passenger and Predator, but these we will not explain to avoid spoilers.

However, the biggest reference cited by director Will Doyle is In the Mountains of Madness, book by HP Lovecraft of2003. The story follows a scientific expedition to Antarctica, in which a group finds evidence of civilizations long before humanity.

The tension and fear of having someone behind you is constant, especially if some degree of claustrophobia. But the game also knows how to intersperse them with good action moments and some jump scares (when something appears out of nowhere to give a scare).

Pazuzu statue should not be a good sign (Photo : Disclosure/BANDAI NAMCO)

3. More charismatic and realistic characters

As we commented in our preview, the anthology The Dark Pictures always brought characters a bit like… dumb. They always said unnecessary things in inappropriate places, and brought up silly discussions even at the risk of death. In House of Ashes, this has improved a bit.

Each character has a very marked personality (sometimes even stereotyped), but they are much cooler and “realistic” than the previous games. Even when they act on emotion, they don’t look like childish teenagers. Some NPCs (non-playable characters) are still a bit silly, but the game gives them the opportunity to give them nice “cuts”, which is very pleasurable.

Another positive feature is that the game does not make US military propaganda, that is, it does not place the Americans as the “good guys” of the war or the Iraqis as heartless monsters. On the contrary: one of the playable characters, the Iraqi Salim, is the most charismatic and likeable in the game. He is just a father who wants to get out of that conflict as soon as possible to find his son and give him a happy birthday. Sometimes it’s even the most rational of the game, giving the idea of ​​joining forces against a common evil. After all, “the enemy of your enemy is your friend.”

Salim, you are perfect. Understand! (Photo: Disclosure/BANDAI NAMCO) two. There are several endings (and ways to kill the characters) Like House of Ashes is a game of choices and quick-time events (in which you need to press the buttons that appear on the screen quickly), your characters’ fate can change in a matter of seconds. All it takes is one wrong decision or button to put their lives at risk. But of course this is not easy to do. Decisions you make at the beginning of the game do have long-term consequences — some show up towards the end of the story. Sometimes, the game itself induces the player to betray, abandon or attack his teammates; so take it easy and think twice before taking any action. As the game is relatively short, about five hours long, it’s interesting to play it again making different decisions. This way, you can unlock scenes, dialogues and even deaths that didn’t appear in the first game.

Is this a good idea? Find it out! (Photo: Disclosure/BANDAI NAMCO)

1. There’s Ashley Tisdale!

Supermassive games always have the presence of big international stars. Until Dawn features actor Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody, Mr. Robot). Man of Medan, Shawn Ashmore’s (The Boys, X-Men – The Movie); already Little Hope, Will Poulter’s (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Midsommar – O Mal Don’t Wait the Night).

With House of Ashes, it couldn’t be different: a of the main characters is played by Ashley Tisdale! Yes, the iconic Sharpey from High School Musical. Unfortunately, she is not accompanied by Lucas Grabeel, an actor who played her brother Ryan… it would be everything for us.

Ashley plays Rachel King, a CIA field officer. The character’s characteristics are “dominant” and “harshness”, that is, she always seeks to control the situation and act with caution, without showing emotions or weaknesses.