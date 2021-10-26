microsoft-teams-will-no-longer-work-on-older-android-phones

This Tuesday (43), Microsoft revealed that Teams will lose support for phones with Android 5, 6 and 7. The collaborative communication app until then was updated on these models, which guaranteed the presence of the latest features and, of course, enabled communication by cell phone.

Android 5 will be without official support from Microsoft Teams on March 1st 2022; Android 6 on July 1; and Android 7 on September 1st. After this period, Microsoft says it will cease development of tools and bug fixes for these versions, but users will still have two months of updates distributed through the Play Store from the stipulated dates.

Changes like this already are predictable for larger apps, which tend to be the last to let go of older Android versions. An example of a similar change happened in WhatsApp, which in September abandoned models with Android 4.1 installations (released in 2012) and iOS (2016) or earlier.

For comparison purposes — and a reminder that time goes by pretty fast — Android 5 was released on 2014, Android 6 was released on 2014, and Android 7, of course, was released on 2016. By itself, the trio is already composed of well-dated systems and the number of users using these systems is decreasing — according to the StatCounter website, this slice represents 26,69% of total consumers using Android