CT News on Podcast – Xiaomi Shows New Intermediate and More!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news. With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Xiaomi reveals full design and specs of Redmi Note 26 Pro

  • YouTube will have news dedicated to helping you discovering new content
  • Tesla Cybertruck is spotted in a new video with an “out of this world” look; see
  • Amazfit GTR 3, GTR 3 Pro and GTS 3 officially arrive in Brazil
  • No ETs! Radio signal seemed to come from another world but came from the Earth itself

    On today’s CT News: latest news on the Xiaomi event around here, welcome change on YouTube, the end of the mystery about a supposedly extraterrestrial signal, and more.

    • Contact us per:

    Apply for the Mauá entrance exam at: https://maua.br/vestibular

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Bruno Bertonzin, Victor Carvalho, Alveni Lisboa, Paulo Amaral and Daniele Cavalcante. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

