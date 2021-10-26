how-to-turn-off-low-power-mode-while-charging-your-iphone

Low Power Mode is a great tool to give your iPhone a few more hours of survival. However, you may have noticed that it stays on even when the iPhone is charging, turning off only when the charge is close to 100%.

Therefore, it doesn’t make sense for the iPhone to remain in Low Power Mode for so long while charging. It reduces the activities you leave in the background, quickly terminating apps and canceling your ongoing tasks, as well as disrupting iCloud sync services.

Note that, among all the consequences that can disrupting your user experience, the interruption of backup by iCloud is the most serious consequence. If you have a problem with your iPhone and need to restore it, any saved information or even WhatsApp conversations will be lost while the system is saving energy.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! Due to the convenience of keeping Low Energy Mode active, we know it’s not every moment you’ll remember or be willing to disable it while the iPhone is charging. To help with this task, the Shortcuts app has a simple automation system that performs this action by the user. A hand on the wheel, isn’t it? Check out, below, how to configure an automation to disable the Low Energy Mode by the Shortcuts app. Step 1: open the Shortcuts app. Then tap “Automation”.

Enter the Automation tab of the Shortcuts – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Step 2: tap “+” (at the top of the screen) and choose the option “Create Personal Automation”. Create an automation on the iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)