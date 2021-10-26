How to turn off Low Power Mode while charging your iPhone
Low Power Mode is a great tool to give your iPhone a few more hours of survival. However, you may have noticed that it stays on even when the iPhone is charging, turning off only when the charge is close to 100%.
Therefore, it doesn’t make sense for the iPhone to remain in Low Power Mode for so long while charging. It reduces the activities you leave in the background, quickly terminating apps and canceling your ongoing tasks, as well as disrupting iCloud sync services.
Note that, among all the consequences that can disrupting your user experience, the interruption of backup by iCloud is the most serious consequence. If you have a problem with your iPhone and need to restore it, any saved information or even WhatsApp conversations will be lost while the system is saving energy.
open the Shortcuts app. Then tap "Automation".
Step 3:
select the "Charger" option, keep "For Loaded" selected. Tap "Next" to continue.
select the “Charger” option, keep “For Loaded” selected. Tap “Next” to continue.
Step 5:
Finally, disable the option "Ask on Run" and tap "OK". Ready! Now whenever you plug in your charger, Low Power Mode will be disabled and you will keep all data safe and background tasks running normally.
Finally, disable the option “Ask on Run” and tap “OK”.
Ready! Now whenever you plug in your charger, Low Power Mode will be disabled and you will keep all data safe and background tasks running normally.
