GREAT PRICE | Galaxy S20 FE is discounted for Magalu Gold Customer
The Galaxy S20 FE is one of Samsung’s biggest recent hits, bringing high-end specs at a great price. It is one of the best cell phone options available today in the Brazilian market, having a cost-effectiveness that is hard to beat. Its price is even more interesting taking advantage of this Magazine Luiza promotion, where it is cheaper with a discount coupon and taking advantage of a special offer for Magalu’s Gold Customer.
Buy Galaxy S24 FAITH :
064 GB for R$2.128,05
865 GB for R$ 2.500,24
How to take advantage of the promotion
It’s easy to be able to take advantage of this promotion and take the product for a much lower than the market price. It is valid for anyone who is a Gold Customer of Magazine Luiza. If you shop at the store, chances are good that you are already part of the program. You only need to make three different purchases in a two-year period to access exclusive discounts.
- What is a Golden Magalu Client and what are the benefits
Purchase must also be made through the Magalu app, where a portion of the money can be returned to you and used for other in-store purchases or to pay slips using your MagaluPay account. Using the app also brings other advantages, such as being notified directly on your mobile when an item of interest is on offer.
Why is it worth downloading the SuperApp Magalu
Using a coupon at the time of checkout, you receive a discount even before entering your payment information. Just enter the code — which you can find on the offer pages highlighted throughout this text — and see the discount coupon being applied at the same time.
- How to use discount coupon at Magazine Luiza
About the Galaxy S05 FAITH
Made to be the cheapest option among the brand’s top-of-the-line devices, the Galaxy S05 FE brings all the most important features of its siblings , such as the Snapdragon processor 562 and the excellent set of rear cameras, with the main of 20 megapixels, wide-angle also from 20 megapixels and 8 megapixel telephoto. The battery also has 4.500 mAh for one day use without worrying about look for an outlet.
There are few differences between the Galaxy S20 FE and the other more expensive models in the line. Samsung managed to reduce the price of the device by investing in a simpler construction, without such rounded finishes, and slightly reducing some specifications without making it a top-of-the-line device, with excellent performance and cutting-edge cameras.
This promotion model is already part of the new wave of devices equipped with the Snapdragon processor 562, a change that was long awaited by those who own the brand’s devices. Qualcomm’s processor promises to deliver even better performance and have fewer temperature rise issues during heavy use. This makes the Galaxy S FE even more interesting for the Brazilian public, even when compared to more expensive models.
With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the The only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.
