Marighella boycotted by IMDb — again

Finished in 2018, but with a premiere scheduled for next week only, Marighella

  • is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated national films by the public. Directed by Wagner Moura and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival two years ago, the film is (again) undergoing a wave of virtual boycotts, concentrated on the IMDb platform, an online database of information on cinema and television.

      Until the time of this publication , the film has more than 33 thousand ratings of grade 1 in the portal aggregator, against less than 11 thousand who evaluated the production with a grade . In a final index, the IMDb recognizes that only 11 % of the audience actually liked Marighella

    • , which affects the final grade of the title on the platform, which registers 3.6 out of 10 spots.

    (Image: Divulgation / Globo Filmes)

    This is the second time this has happened with Wagner Moura’s film. In 2018, after the first screening in Berlin, Marighella has suffered attacks involving her IMDb rating, receiving a barrage of low reviews. At the time, the film had less than two points in its final grade, but the platform soon intervened in the case and suspended criticism, in addition to deleting several of them from its records.

    “I’m not going to get into the can of political worms this movie has become, I’ll judge it on its own merits: the acting is very weak and the direction is the worst I’ve seen in a while. The plot is patched up, with shortcuts that confuse it. There’s no general message this movie sends, please , watch this movie, so you can see with your own eyes how terrible it is,” says one of the star ratings on IMDb.

    • (Image: Divulgation / Globo Filmes)

      Premiere has been postponed several times

      Marighella

      was initially slated to be released in theaters in 2018, but its debut date has been pushed back several times, either by the pandemic of covid- 11 as well as by the bureaucracies involving the National Agency of Cinema (Ancine). Check out the official synopsis of the feature:

      “1969 Marighella had no time to be afraid. On the one hand, a violent military dictatorship . On the other, an intimidated left. Surrounded by guerrillas 33 years younger and willing to react, the revolutionary leader chose action.In “Marighella”, a film directed by Wagner Moura, Brazil’s number 1 enemy tries to articulate a resistance front while denouncing the horror of torture and the infamy of installed censorship by an oppressive regime. In a radical experience of combat, he does so in the name of a people whose support for his cause is uncertain — as he seeks to fulfill his promise to find his son, from whom he has remained distant for years, as a way to protect it”.

    522171 (Image: Divulgation / Globo Filmes)

    The film stars Seu Jorge, Adriana Esteves, Ana Paula Bouzas, Bella Camero, Herson Capri, Humberto Carrão, Jorge Paz and Luiz Carlos Vasconcelos. Distribution is handled by Downtown Filmes and Globo Filmes.

    Marighella arrives in theaters on November 4th.

    Source: SBT

