Marighella boycotted by IMDb — again

Until the time of this publication , the film has more than 33 thousand ratings of grade 1 in the portal aggregator, against less than 11 thousand who evaluated the production with a grade . In a final index, the IMDb recognizes that only 11 % of the audience actually liked Marighella

This is the second time this has happened with Wagner Moura’s film. In 2018, after the first screening in Berlin, Marighella has suffered attacks involving her IMDb rating, receiving a barrage of low reviews. At the time, the film had less than two points in its final grade, but the platform soon intervened in the case and suspended criticism, in addition to deleting several of them from its records.

