qualcomm-unveils-new-processors;-xiaomi,-motorola-and-others-already-confirm-use

A new batch of Qualcomm chipsets has just been introduced by the company this Tuesday (26), expanding the Snapdragon series 695, Snapdragon 600 and Snapdragon 400 with updated models and large adoption industry brands.

Designed to continue the adoption of 5G in emerging countries, the new processors “create significant opportunities” and “provide additional options to continue meeting the growing demand for our 5G and 4G mobile platforms,” ​​according to Deepu John, senior director of product management at Qualcomm.

The new Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G is an improved version of Snapdragon 778G, ​​offering more powerful GPU and CPU and being developed to bring out the best in gaming and artificial intelligence "to deliver superb photo and video experiences." The main difference of the 778G Plus is for the 2.5 GHz GPU clock against the 2.4 GHz clock of Snapdragon 778G.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G

The new Snapdragon 690 5G will hit the market as a more powerful version of Snapdragon 680, offering graphical rendering 30% faster and % performance improvement, resulting in more immersive gaming, high-quality capture and increased productivity, according to the manufacturer.

The new chipset still stands out for supporting 5G connectivity of the sub-6 GHz type and also of the mmWave type, also offering support for Full HD screens 400 Hz and cameras up to MP.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G

The only 4G processor on the list arrives with 6 nanometer process manufacturing, offering higher density for faster tasks. Qualcomm highlights that the chip is capable of performing everyday tasks with ease.

The platform features optimization for games and triple ISP (Image Signal Processor) for better photos in low light, with support for Full HD screens up to 85 Hz and cameras up to 26 MP.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 Plus 5G

Finally, the input chipset announced by Qualcomm arrives as an updated version of the very popular Snapdragon 480, which it equipped more than 90 devices since your ad.

The new Snapdragon 400 Plus 5G aims to further popularize state-of-the-art connectivity among cheap cell phones, in addition to offering performance improvements, with support for cameras up to 90 MP and Full HD screens a 108 Hz.