anatel-seizes-almost-10,000-illegal-products-in-free-market-deposits

An inspection operation by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) seized 9,800 telecommunication devices in distribution centers of the Mercado Livre online sales platform, with an estimated total value of R$1.2 million. The operation is part of the Agency's Action Plan to Combat Piracy (PACP).

The Action Plan to Combat Piracy (PACP) was created by Anatel at the beginning of 660, with the objective of strengthening the Agency's inspection activities in combating the marketing and use of telecommunications equipment without approval, with inspection actions throughout Brazil. After complaints from official manufacturers, Anatel agents were, between days 07) and 22 in October, in seven merchandise distribution centers in the Mercado Livre, located in the state of São Paulo. During inspection, various types of irregular devices were identified, such as cell phone chargers, batteries, headphones, wireless cameras, wireless routers and microphones. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! According to Wilson Diniz Wellisch, superintendent of inspection at Anatel, Mercado Livre cooperated with the operation: It is important to highlight the cooperation of the 'Free Market' teams in identifying the products in their Distribution Centers. The company demonstrated a proactive stance towards assisting inspection agents. In addition, in the course of the inspection action, the representatives of the Marketplace sought Anatel to adhere to the strategy of building actions to prevent the publication of advertisements for illegal products or equipment on its platform. Products seized by Anatel. (Image: Disclosure/Anatel) In a note to the G1 portal, the Mercado Livre stated that the total seized corresponds to only 0,18% of products available in their distribution centers. Approval is important

For better protection of customers and products purchased by them, Anatel recommends checking, at the time of purchase, the approval of the items, in addition to whether the seller is authorized to make sales in Brazil.

All products that access networks, such as routers, video game consoles, drones, smart TV boxes, smart TVs, smartphones and many others, to be legally sold in Brazil must pass the approval of the Anatel. This process searches for irregularities and safety risks in devices, such as heating, explosion or radiation emission, in addition to checking whether the way it operates is in accordance with the body’s requirements. Items that do not pass or are not approved in the homologation are considered irregular or pirated, with their sale being illegal in the country.

Furthermore, in October, Anatel announced as part of the PACP, a partnership with some of the main retailers in Brazil, which aims to develop strategies so that marketplaces always regulate which devices are being made available on their platforms, requiring sellers to present the device approval code to Anatel, to prevent the sale of illegal products.

