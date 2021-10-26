27 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (26)
To kick off the last week of October, check out another variety of temporarily free apps found in the Play Store. Scan always managed to find 20 interesting options for you to spice up your phone
Android, without needing to pay anything for it.
These are mobile games, everyday tools (including an interesting set between a custom music player and sound equalizers) and icon packs to give your home screen a fresh look. Everything on this list is zero valued for a limited time, so it's good to enjoy it soon. If you press the "Install" button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the app. Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro (R$ 8,39) – Sound Equalizer
ProCam X (HD Camera Pro) (R$ 20,89) – Camera App
Equalizer FX Pro (R$9,2048) – Sound Equalizer
Games
Hills Legend: Horror ( HD) (BRL 0,99) – Horror
Date Defense (R$ 20,89) – Puzzle
The House: Action-horror (R$ 0, AceSpeeder3 (BRL 4,89) – Action
WIN VIP – Shooting Star Rythm Game (R$ 3,39) – Casual
Zenge (BRL 1,89) – Puzzle
Dungeons and Pixel Heroes (Dungeon & PixelHero VIP) (R$ 9, ) – RPG
Infinity Dungeon (R$ 2,2048) – RPG
Missile Dude RPG: Offline tap tap hero (BRL 6,99) – Strategy
Princess Coin (BRL 2,99) – RPG
Glidey – Minimal Puzzle Game (R$ 9,
) – Puzzle
DungeonCorp. PLATINUM A game of automatic coelta (BRL 8,99) – RPG
Live or die: Survival Pro (BRL 4,39) – Action Soul Warrior Premium (BRL 1,29) – Action One UI Icon Pack – Samsung Icons & Wallpapers (R$ 3,09)
Minka Light – Icon Pack (R$ 7,59)
Minka Light – Icon Pack (R$ 7,59)

So, did you like the findings of this Tuesday (20)? Tell CT on social networks what your choice was!
2048
Apps
Everybody’s RPG (R$4,89)
Icon Packs
Fresy – Icon Pack (R$ 4,89)
