27 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Tuesday (26)

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
1
27-apps-and-games-temporarily-free-for-android-this-tuesday-(26)

To kick off the last week of October, check out another variety of temporarily free apps found in the Play Store. Scan always managed to find 20 interesting options for you to spice up your phone

Android, without needing to pay anything for it.

    Windows XP was released ago 20 years old; remember feats of this classic

Virtual dating is about to rise to the next level with this virtual reality app

YouTube Music will receive playback widget with the look of Material You

These are mobile games, everyday tools (including an interesting set between a custom music player and sound equalizers) and icon packs to give your home screen a fresh look.

Everything on this list is zero valued for a limited time, so it’s good to enjoy it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the app.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the top news from the tech world for you!

    Apps

    • Simple Quote Widget – Quote of the day widget ( R$ 2,89) – Widget for the home screen
  • Pro Qamp – MP3 player – Music player (R$ 4,49) – Media player

Global Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro (R$ 8,39) – Sound Equalizer

ProCam X (HD Camera Pro) (R$ 20,89) – Camera App

Equalizer FX Pro (R$9,2048) – Sound Equalizer

Games

Hills Legend: Horror ( HD) (BRL 0,99) – Horror

Date Defense (R$ 20,89) – Puzzle

The House: Action-horror (R$ 0,

) – Horror

AceSpeeder3 (BRL 4,89) – Action

WIN VIP – Shooting Star Rythm Game (R$ 3,39) – Casual

  • Superhero Fruit 2 Premium (BRL 1,39) – RPG

    Zenge (BRL 1,89) – Puzzle

    Dungeons and Pixel Heroes (Dungeon & PixelHero VIP) (R$ 9, ) – RPG

    Infinity Dungeon (R$ 2,2048) – RPG

    Missile Dude RPG: Offline tap tap hero (BRL 6,99) – Strategy

      Everybody’s RPG (R$4,89)
    • Superhero Armor Premium (BRL 1,39 ) – RPG

    Princess Coin (BRL 2,99) – RPG

    Glidey – Minimal Puzzle Game (R$ 9,

    ) – Puzzle

    DungeonCorp. PLATINUM A game of automatic coelta (BRL 8,99) – RPG

    • Live or die: Survival Pro (BRL 4,39) – Action

  • 99 – Puzzle Game (BRL
    ,89) – Puzzle

    Soul Warrior Premium (BRL 1,29) – Action

    • Icon Packs

    One UI Icon Pack – Samsung Icons & Wallpapers (R$ 3,09)

  • Bolabo – Icon Pack (R$ 2,09)
      Fresy – Icon Pack (R$ 4,89)

    Minka Light – Icon Pack (R$ 7,59)

    So, did you like the findings of this Tuesday (20)? Tell CT on social networks what your choice was!

      Did you like this article?

      Subscribe your email at Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

        2048

        2048

      Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 26, 2021
      1
    • Photo of cpadmin

    cpadmin

    Related Articles

    Photo of WHO selects Fiocruz as mRNA vaccine production center

    WHO selects Fiocruz as mRNA vaccine production center

    September 22, 2021
    Photo of The Last of Us │ First official Joel and Ellie image is jaw-dropping

    The Last of Us │ First official Joel and Ellie image is jaw-dropping

    September 27, 2021
    Photo of Chucky's unprecedented scene shows that series will honor the legacy of the killer puppet

    Chucky's unprecedented scene shows that series will honor the legacy of the killer puppet

    September 29, 2021
    Photo of Honda launches new executive jet with a range of 4,800km

    Honda launches new executive jet with a range of 4,800km

    October 13, 2021
    Back to top button