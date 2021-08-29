india in asian junior boxing: three gold medals for india in asian junior boxing

New Delhi

India clinched six gold medals in the Asian Junior Boxing Championships being played in Dubai on Sunday with a stellar performance by boxers in the boys and girls categories. National champions Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (over 81kg) started off by winning gold medals in the boys’ section.

It was followed by Vishu Rathi (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg) and Mahi Raghav (63kg) in the girls’ section to register opposite wins in the finals. Rohit beat Mongolia’s Otgonbayar Tuvshinjaya 3-2 in a tight final while Jun beat Kazakhstan’s Yrdos Sharipbek 5-0.

In the girls’ event, Vishu won the gold medal with a 5–0 victory over Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiorova Robyakhon. Then in the other weight categories, Tanu beat Tomiris Mirzakul of Kazakhstan 3-2, Nikita defeated Asem Tanatar of Kazakhstan in a unanimous decision and Mahi defeated Aljerim Kabdolda of Kazakhstan 3-2 to make India fourth in the girls’ category. Got gold

Chandigarh’s Rohit continued his impressive run at the prestigious continental event after making a cautious start in the final of the junior boys’ 48kg weight category with accurate attacking to gain an edge over his Mongolian rival in a close contest to finish first.

Jun had no problem beating his opponent on the other side. In another final, Gaurav Saini (70kg) had to settle for a silver medal after losing 0-5 to Boltaev Shavkatzon of Uzbekistan. Muskan (46kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg) and Rudrika (70kg) had to be content with silver medals in the girls’ category. Muskan lost to Ganieva Gulsevar of Uzbekistan in a close match.

Aanchal lost 0-5 to Uljan Sarasenbek of Kazakhstan while Rudrika went down 1-4 to Oysha Toirova of Uzbekistan. Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (81kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will challenge in the final in the girls’ section for the remainder of the evening session on Sunday.

India has already won six bronze medals in the junior event, with Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Arzoo (54kg) and Supriya Rawat (66kg) in the girls’ category while Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Ankush (66kg)) won medals in the boys’ category. In the last Asian Junior Championships 2019, India finished third with 21 medals (six gold, nine silver and six bronze).

In the junior category, gold medalists will be awarded $4,000 while silver and bronze medalists will receive $2,000 and $1,000, respectively. 15 Indian boxers will fight for gold in the finals of the youth competition to be held on Monday. Nivedita (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran (52kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha (66kg), Khushi (75kg), Tanishbir (81kg) in the women’s section while Vishwanath Suresh (48kg), Vishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), Jaideep Rawat (71kg), Vanshman (64kg) and Vishal (80kg) will play in the men’s finals. .