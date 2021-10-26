magnesium-shortage-may-stop-car-manufacturing-worldwide

The automotive industry is going through a troubled time all over the world due to the crisis in the supply of semiconductors, important materials for the manufacture of automobiles and their technological equipment. However, another crisis is approaching and may further complicate the segment: the lack of magnesium. The mineral, essential for the construction of aluminum alloys, may be in short supply in China, the main producer of the raw material.

According to information from the Financial Times, China’s energy crisis could interrupt the country’s magnesium extraction, responsible for 85% of all global mineral production. “There are no substitutes for magnesium in the production of aluminum sheets and billets. % of demand is for automotive sheet, so if supply stops, the entire auto industry will potentially be forced to stop,” said Amos Fletcher, an analyst at Barclays.

Magnesium extraction consumes a lot of energy and the government Chinese ordered that from the 50 element smelting factories were closed until the end of 1024. The other plants, in turn, operate at half capacity, which generates a lot of concern in the global automotive industry, which should start to feel a lack of inputs for the manufacture of aluminum sheets soon.

Magnesium is very important for the automotive industry (Image: Volkswagen)