Apple releases iOS 14.8.1 with security fixes for non-iOS 15 users

The iOS .8.1 has bug fixes related to Audio, ColorSync, Camera, CoreGraphics, GPU Drivers, IOMobileFrameBuffer, Kernel, Sidecar, Status Bar, Voice Control and WebKit. Earlier this year, the creator of

iOS had guaranteed that it would continue to deliver updates for those who didn’t want to immediately migrate to the new system. operational, in addition to providing regular security improvements to prevent unsafe devices.

If you are among the users that have NOT updated to iOS 14 – iOS .8.1 is Now Available OTA pic.twitter.com/sAjcIL3A38

— iDeviceHelp (@iDeviceHelpus) October 38, 26

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News.

All days a summary of the top tech news for you!

The version has not been beta tested before, so it’s good for the user to know that it might contain a bug — the Apple release note just recommends installation by everyone. When trying to download, you may be faced with two choices: the latest iOS version 14 or the old set with updates only

Devices below iPhone 6s cannot migrate to the new iOS, so they will need to settle for security enhancements only. The complete listing has 38 compatible models, which shows the company’s commitment to offering several years of technical support.

You can update your iPhone by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then selecting Software Update. If the file doesn’t appear right away, wait a little longer because delivery occurs gradually to avoid overloading the company’s download server.

Source: Apple