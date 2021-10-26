5-tips-for-using-notion-from-basic-to-advanced

Notion (Android l iOS l Web l Desktop) is a productivity application with a focus on organizing tasks, strongly recognized for its variety of features and the possibilities for customization it offers.

What is Notion and how it works

6 list apps of tasks to make your day more productive

The best apps to increase your productivity

In the face of such a large list of features, it’s very likely that you’ve missed some. So here are five tool tips from basic to advanced to get the most out of the app.

1. Customize pages

The possibility of customization is certainly one of the highlights of Notion. Using simple tools, the user can edit the structure of the page and its appearance. It is possible to create plain text documents, tables, lists, calendars and more.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The cover as well as the text are fully customizable. But it doesn’t stop there: the app also lets you add videos, images, emojis and external documents to files.

2. Create retractable lists (Toggle List)

Among the formats offered by Notion are the retractable lists (or Toggle Lists