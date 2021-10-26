5 tips for using Notion from basic to advanced

Notion (Android l iOS l Web l Desktop) is a productivity application with a focus on organizing tasks, strongly recognized for its variety of features and the possibilities for customization it offers.

    • In the face of such a large list of features, it’s very likely that you’ve missed some. So here are five tool tips from basic to advanced to get the most out of the app.

    1. Customize pages

    The possibility of customization is certainly one of the highlights of Notion. Using simple tools, the user can edit the structure of the page and its appearance. It is possible to create plain text documents, tables, lists, calendars and more.

    The cover as well as the text are fully customizable. But it doesn’t stop there: the app also lets you add videos, images, emojis and external documents to files.

    2. Create retractable lists (Toggle List)

    Among the formats offered by Notion are the retractable lists (or Toggle Lists

    ). Through them, your documents are more organized and less polluted, as they “hide” all the content added by users.

    With that in mind, you can create different lists on a single page and display content only to the one you currently need to access. To use the feature, enter a document and click on the white space. Select the “+” button and, in the window that will appear, click on the tool.

    Create Toggle Lists to make Notion pages more organized (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    3. Share pages with third parties

    Notion also allows you to share pages with other people and from there, create collaborative files. The process is simple: find the “Share” button at the top of the screen, then enter the email address of the users you want to add. If you prefer, make the invitation through the link, which can be copied with the command “Copy link”.

    Add contributors to the file (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    4. Integrate Notion with Google Drive

    The app offers integration with several apps, including Google Drive. By connecting the programs, the user finds it easier to identify and attach files saved in the Google cloud service.

    To use the function, select the “Settings & Members” tab on the left side of the screen. In the window that appears, click “My connected apps” and then locate Google Drive. Select the “Connect” command and enter your account credentials.

    Connect Notion to Google Drive (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    5. Import files from Trello

    The “Import” button, although not known by many users, is another strength of the application. This is because it allows the user to import files from different programs and in different formats. Interestingly, the list includes Trello, Notion’s direct competitor. To import files, select “Import” and then click “Trello” or another option in the list.

    Import files from Trello to Notion (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

    Ready! Now that you know Notion better, how about testing these features on your account?

