Review Android 12 | smart and customizable — the problem is others

After months of testing, Android 11 became reality . The operating system was finally released this week in its final version, with all the features promised by Google during the presentation in May.

had the opportunity to test the version over the past few months and follow how Android evolved from the first beta to its definitive release .

Get to know everything about the operating system and its trajectory over the months.

Material You bumps into others

The biggest highlight of Android 11 is visual. Google bet heavily on a new visual identity called Material You, which reformulates some of the system’s aesthetic concepts and brings personalization as a central concept. Hence the “You” in the name.

Thanks to this new idea, for example, a user can choose a preferred color, or let the system decide automatically from the background. This hue will be seen throughout the system, and even in some applications that are adapted.

You can see how the scaling based on the phone’s background repeats itself in the interface and in apps (Image: Screenshot/Renato Santino/Canaltech)

There’s nothing to complain about Google’s initiative. The system is elegant, pleasing to the eye, with fluid transitions, tailored apps. The problem, like many things in life, is others.

Google is only responsible for a small part of the Android experience. Much of the use of the cell phone is using applications from other companies, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram, TikTok, Twitter… and all this customization effort is basically imperceptible if other developers do not join the Material You idea together.

A very simple example: one of Material You’s features is to adapt icons based on the chosen color. The system says that this is still a feature in beta, but the fact is that, in its current format, it only makes sense to a user who exclusively uses Google apps. NO other app is adapted from any other company, which creates an incongruous and unpleasant experience.

Icon standardization off and on; Other than Google’s own apps, none is adapted (Image: Screen Capture/Renato Santino/Canaltech)

And it’s questionable whether other developers will have enough incentive to change that in the future. For now, Material You is exclusive to the Pixel line, which is far from being the most popular on the market. There is, therefore, little motivation to ensure compatibility.

This is also true of the widgets touted as a novelty brought about by Apple’s advancement. Google has revamped the look of some of them, highlighting the clock and weather forecast, but so many other apps haven’t adopted the same identity and it’s quite possible that they never do.

Over the months of testing, it was interesting to see how Google abandoned some of the ideas it had in the beginning. The first beta had a particle effect that the company when using the navigation bar that was mitigated in later updates and eliminated in the final version; the reason was that many users thought the animation looked like a bug.

Likewise, the settings menu that was extremely colorful became more sober, and the volume slider that was unusually thick became thinner and more delicate.

Mixed feelings

One of the biggest impacts felt when using Android 11 it was in the operating system’s quick tweaks, which now has huge rectangular buttons instead of several small circles.

Google’s choice was simple: less is more. Larger buttons give you access to fewer shortcuts, but make it easier to find and press the ones that really matter. And you would be surprised how many of them are irrelevant.

Quick adjustment buttons became huge and more accessible (Image: Screen Capture/Renato Santino/Canaltech) However, a change compared to Android 10 proved especially uncomfortable. With the update, Google killed the power menu with smart home controls without a clear justification.

The feature had made it extremely practical to control connected light bulbs and other devices linked to your Google account. However, the company opted for a more conventional menu, with just off, reset and screenshot buttons, in addition to the lock and emergency call.

The option is probably aimed at making the most urgent mobile controls more easily accessible, especially for the public that is not so familiar with the technology, but ends up affecting the share of users who were already invested in the connected home. The same actions require a lot more touches to be performed.

Controls of objects connected in the house became more difficult to access (Image: Screen Capture/Renato Santino/Canaltech)

The impression is that Google thought of a series of features to make their cell phones closer to an audience that is not so close to technology. It’s a valid decision, but it’s a shame there isn’t an option to return to the way it was for whoever you prefer.

Privacy in the center, but it’s enough ?

Google hit the privacy key as one of Android’s key points 60, and some of these features have drawn a lot of attention over the past few months I’ve used the operating system.

Perhaps what has become the most part of my life is the microphone and camera usage indicator, which appears at the top right of the screen whenever an app threatens to access these phone functions.

It’s a very simple interface element that, in the overwhelming majority of cases, will show up in harmless moments, when you’re trying to take a picture or record a story for Instagram. However, it is there to detect misuse: when an app is monitoring the user without permission. From there, you can identify the problematic application and remove it.

The solution is so simple and so important that the correct question is “why hasn’t Google implemented this before?”

The alerts that a certain app is accessing the system’s clipboard to see the text copied by the user also became notable. Again, it’s a simple feature, which will basically always point out harmless behavior when you’re copying and pasting something, but it’s critical to detecting a malicious app, sifting through content you shouldn’t have access to.

The system comes with other tools that are important, but which, frankly, should be used by very few people. The Privacy Panel conveniently summarizes which apps are using the permissions you have access to on your phone to collect sensitive data, such as location, camera and microphone.

Privacy Panel summarizes the information well on the device, but it may be difficult to access (Image: Screenshot/Renato Santino/Canaltech) In one check, I found an app accessing my physical activity information, without any clear justification for it, that I didn’t even remember that I had given access to such information. It was the opportunity to revoke this permission.

Unfortunately, the feature is buried in the system settings window, where I believe few people will go.

Also new in terms of privacy is the ability to share an approximate location for apps that request this information. In my experience, however, several apps have refused this type of use, which is worrying.

Other cool features

Not all new Android features 11 are flashy at a first glance, but several of them bring more quality of life and are extremely welcome.

One is the ability to take scrollable prints, which expand the image beyond what the screen is capable of showing. It is an important tool for those who are used to capturing chat windows, for example, not needing to do four or five prints in a row and then get confused about the correct order, and it works very well.

522351 Scrollable screenshots make it much easier to capture the content on the display (Image: Screen Capture/Renato Santino/Canaltech)

The feature was already widely used in several Android devices, but always as a tool implemented directly by the manufacturer. It is now native to the operating system, as a seamless experience across devices.

Another novelty is the one-handed mode, which tries to adapt the cell phone to a reality in which screens are getting bigger and, to top it off, long. The system is able to lower the top of the interface to make the icons at the top of the panel more accessible for times when it is not convenient to hold the device with both hands.

In my experience, I have had few opportunities to use it in a realistic setting. Most of the time it was triggered, it was by accident, which may be a UX flaw on Google’s part, but the content at the top of the screen actually becomes more accessible.

522351

One-hand mode is (Image: Screen Capture/Renato Santino/Canaltech)

Conclusion

Android 11 is a welcome renewal to operating system, which was already beginning to show signs of lag in visual terms. Material You, specifically, is a very interesting initiative to give the user more control over the appearance of their device without having to install fancy launchers.

However, Google has little control over its ecosystem. A change in the graphic design of the operating system is hampered by the lack of support from other developers, who so far have not shown interest in producing new widget formats or adapting to the customization proposed by Material You. Out-of-format icons are the standard , for now, and no exception.

In terms of privacy, Android still trails iOS, which leads data protection initiatives to the point of negatively impacting the advertising market. However, it’s good to see that at least Google is moving, although it’s questionable how far the company is willing to go, as its business model relies on advertising.

