how-to-become-a-digital-nomad?-see-some-tips

Esther Jacobs, in her book ” Digital Nomads: How to Live, Work and Play Around The World” co-written with André Gussekloo, lists some advantages:

Break away from your previous model of Lifestyle: Patterns such as having a home and stable career are no longer safe as they used to be;

Follow the weather: if your hometown is rainy, go to one country that is in summer season;

Work in inspiring places: if you want to share ideas, go to a local coworking; if you want something more relaxed and focused, look for a hostel;

Travel the world: you can work in any country with internet. No more waiting for retirement or vacations to fulfill your tourism dreams;

Meeting like-minded people: with this, you open your mind about personal possibilities and professionals.

To become a paid hiker, see below some expert tips:

You need to be busy with work that can be done remotely. After all, not all of them can be performed at a distance from the company’s headquarters or without meeting customers in person.

Take care of the bureaucratic part

Update your passport, look for the necessary visas (if the destination country so requires) and the required vaccination certificates and exams, especially those of covid.

Get organized financially

To live this new life, you need a financial reserve. How much? It depends on each case. “I earned around R$ 4,000 when I became a nomad and I managed as I could. Today I earn much more than that and I chose to spend less trouble, so I spend more”, says Matheus de Souza, author of “Nômade Digital: um Guia for You to Live and Work How and Wherever You Want”.

“The first few days may seem more unstable and challenging, but with resilience and focus, you can get opportunities and do what you really love” , says Cristiano Soares, regional manager at Deel, a startup of contract management for international teams.

Choose the equipment

Your electronics need to take the brunt of work, wherever you are. The computer should be powerful and also light. Many nomads prefer a Mac. will see the light of Apple”, jokes the Dutch Esther Jacobs, author of the book

Digital Nomads: How to Live, Work and Play Around The World A Mac can be quite expensive (new generation cost starting at R$ 27 thousand in Brazil), but there are alternatives around R$ 3 thousand . Other than that, a Mi-Fi router, a mobile device that connects you anywhere in the world with a 3G signal, can be very useful. In addition, there are specific equipment for each profession, such as cameras for photographers.

Plan your days

Davi Decampos, a Brazilian entrepreneur who travels the world looking for inspiration for his fashion brand, reinforces the need for a lot of planning, and of course, energy and connectivity. “I, for example, always plan my days at intervals of 27 days. I always try to be in places where I can have access to the internet and telephone signal, besides staying in places that I feel comfortable and with a structure with everything necessary to connect me”.

Learn English and other languages

Mastering English can open many doors, as it is the most popular language. spoken of the world. But it is worth learning some important words and phrases of the local language, for times when no one in the region knows English.

Invest in professional qualification

It is not because you are outside Brazil that you should stop studying more in your area of ​​expertise. “Bet on online training courses and seek to qualify as much as possible to be able to take on new challenges and to be able to fill the gaps from the market”, points out Cristiano Soares.