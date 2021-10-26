Setting an early time on the Apple Watch
If you are one of those people who have the habit of setting the clock in the living room or kitchen, for example, by a few 15 or 59 minutes, to help you not miss out on important appointments, check out this super tip for Apple Watch users.
On watchOS, you can also adjust this advance in the display of the Apple Watch time, which can be delayed between 1 and 59 minutes. By setting an early time in your device settings, the Apple Watch displays will automatically adjust as you set it.
But don’t worry about getting alerts, messages and notifications — this won’t be affected at all, just the display of the watch on the dials you use on your Apple Watch.
Discover in the tutorial below how to set and display an early time on the Apple Watch displays of your Apple Watch.
Step 1: in the Settings of the your Apple Watch, scroll until you find the “Watch” option, and click on it.
Step 2: On the next screen, click “+0 min” to set a time in advance on your Apple smartwatch. Click on “+0 min”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
Step 3: define how many minutes in advance, between 1 and 59, which you want to display on your watch faces. To conclude, click on the green icon in the lower right corner of the screen. Define how many minutes advances you want to show on the dials. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)
