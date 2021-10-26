galaxy-m33-may-arrive-soon-only-in-5g-version

Samsung recently boosted the Galaxy M family in Brazil with the arrival of models such as the Galaxy M33 and Galaxy M48, intermediates with advanced features designed to be cost-effective for those who don’t care much for a more premium building.

The M family is possibly the one that can best compete, in price, with Chinese middlemen, and Samsung may have already started work to put a new generation on the market. The Galaxy M32 would be getting its first details — and could mark a 5G expansion in the portfolio from the company.

That’s because, with the current generation, the 5G versions of the Galaxy M were announced punctually and after the 4G model. The Galaxy M32, which would have serial number SM-M336B, it could leave the factory already including the resource — ending the strategy of different models only by the type of supported network.