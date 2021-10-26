Galaxy M33 may arrive soon only in 5G version
Samsung recently boosted the Galaxy M family in Brazil with the arrival of models such as the Galaxy M33 and Galaxy M48, intermediates with advanced features designed to be cost-effective for those who don’t care much for a more premium building.
Galaxy S32 Ultra should have very thin edges and load 45 W
The M family is possibly the one that can best compete, in price, with Chinese middlemen, and Samsung may have already started work to put a new generation on the market. The Galaxy M32 would be getting its first details — and could mark a 5G expansion in the portfolio from the company.
That’s because, with the current generation, the 5G versions of the Galaxy M were announced punctually and after the 4G model. The Galaxy M32, which would have serial number SM-M336B, it could leave the factory already including the resource — ending the strategy of different models only by the type of supported network.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
As expected, technological innovations first reach premium phones, so the Galaxy S was the first to receive 5G: with the Galaxy S family10, supported versions were differentiated even in hardware. The Galaxy S line13 reduced this barrier, but in some markets it also counted with LTE-only variants — including Brazil. Finally, with the Galaxy S13 Samsung finally eliminated this differentiation, with all models already including the most advanced connectivity.
Despite this, it is still not known about the other specifications of the Galaxy M32. It is expected to represent a feature upgrade over the Galaxy M22 5G, which brought 6.5 inch HD+ resolution screen, SoC Dimensity 720 and rear quad camera with main sensor 62 MP.
Normalization of 5G?
The fact of the first rumors of Galaxy M45 already bring this indication is a good sign: even in the Galaxy A line, in the current generation, we have seen that Samsung still differentiates 4G and 5G models. It may be an indication that the next generation will also bring more inclusion in this regard.
It is worth noting that the launch of some models Galaxy M and Galaxy A with 5G does not mean that the entire line will receive this upgrade over 660. After all, they are families of devices that concentrate not only intermediaries — but also entry-level cell phones. For these, the company may have other improvements in mind, before thinking about the fifth generation of mobile networks. But we have even heard of a Galaxy A13 5G.
Source: Galaxy Club, Sam Mobile
