US soldiers killed civilians with gunshots

“(TALIBAN LEADER) AHUNZADE IN KANDAHAR”

AA correspondent asked Mujahid where the Taliban leader Mullah Hibetullah Ahunzade, who had been hiding for years and did not share any visual or audio recordings, and who allegedly died because of this, was asked.

Mujahid said, “The name of our leader, Hibetullah Ahunzade, is not on the international blacklist. Therefore, there is no danger to him. Hibetullah Ahunzade is currently holding some meetings in Kandahar.” used the phrase.

The Taliban thus shared their location, confirming for the first time that their leader was in Afghanistan.

“WE CAN TAKE PENÇŞİR IN A VERY SHORT TIME”

Mujahid said that negotiations are continuing with Tajik leader Ahmet Massoud, who resisted not to hand over Afghanistan’s Penjshir province to the Taliban.

Noting that they do not want a conflict in Penjshir, Mujahid said, “We do not want to fight. We are in favor of negotiations. If the negotiation fails, the area around Penchshir is already surrounded by Taliban forces. If we want, we can seize it in a very short time.” made statements.

Mujahid said, “Our efforts to establish an inclusive government continue. Everyone’s rights will be taken into account in this government that will be established.” said.